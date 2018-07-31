NJPW Releases King Of Sports: New Japan Pro-Wrestling Game

Tokyo, Japan – The NJPW official mobile game is now available around the world! New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) today announced that King of Sports: New Japan Pro-Wrestling for iOS and Android devices is now available for download for free on App Store and Google Play. It is the first official NJPW mobile game to be released in English, and lets fans worldwide enjoy trading full-scale wrestling moves in 3D. King of Sports brings all the hard-hitting combat and heroic battles of NJPW to mobile devices, and features the greatest NJPW stars such as Kazuchika Okada, Kenny Omega, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and more!

Players can choose their favorite NJPW stars with their signature moves to compete for the championship! Players can also create their own custom character, select special moves, and train them to become a champion. Online Battle mode allows you to play against others in real-time. Featuring both singles and tag team matches, King of Sports is full of excitement and real action that only New Japan Pro-Wrestling can deliver.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is the largest professional wrestling promotion in Japan. King of Sports is the first NJPW mobile game to be available outside of Japan, and is made especially for NJPW fans across the globe.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 8.1 or later

* 116.1 MB

Pricing and Availability:

NJPW KOS 1.0 is Free (With In-App Purchases) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category. There is also an Android version available on Google Play.

NJPW KOS 1.0

Download from iTunes

Download from Google Play

YouTube Video (Gameplay Trailer)

Screenshot 1

Screenshot 2

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is the largest professional wrestling promotion in Japan. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 New Japan Pro-Wrestling Co,.Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

