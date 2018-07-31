San Francisco, California – Gro CRM, the award winning friendly and intelligent Mac CRM software platform for small business which includes integrated contact management, customer relationship management and enterprise resource management made exclusively for Apple users and their devices, today announced that it has joined the new Stripe Partner Program as a Verified Partner. With only 3% of GDP online, the goal of the program is to increase internet commerce by helping companies start, run, and scale their businesses.

Stripe is a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Millions of businesses of every size use Stripe today to accept online payments and run complex global operations. More than half of Stripe users double their monthly payments volume after two years.

“We’re thrilled to be one of the first to join Stripe’s Partner Program,” said Sophia Maes, Senior Vice President of Sales at Gro CRM. “Our mutual customers benefit from the combination of Gro CRM’s friendly Apple based Mac CRM and Stripe’s seamless payments platform. We’re excited to support the program’s long-term mission of bringing more commerce online and growing the GDP of the internet.”

Stripe Verified Partners undertake a rigorous security and verification process, so that users can be confident in the quality of the partner’s integration with Stripe, as well as more easily find new partners. Verified Partners receive enhanced benefits, including access to millions of Stripe users through a listing on the “Works with Stripe” gallery, exclusive invites to product betas, dedicated partner support, and more.

“Partners have integrated with Stripe for years’s”more than half of our fastest-growing users take advantage of one or more Stripe extensions,” said Claire Hughes Johnson, Stripe COO. “But as Stripe is increasingly getting pulled up-market, our users have asked for an easier way to discover new partners and new applications. That’s why we’re excited Gro CRM is joining forces with us today to provide a better overall experience for the millions of businesses scaling on Stripe.”

About Stripe:

Stripe is a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Businesses of every size–from new startups to public companies like Salesforce and Facebook–use the company’s software to accept online payments and run technically sophisticated financial operations in more than 100 countries. Stripe helps new companies get started and grow their revenues, and established businesses accelerate into new markets and launch new business models. Over the long term, Stripe aims to increase the GDP of the internet.

