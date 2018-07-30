Texas Wildcatter Experience for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Win10 PC & Xbox

Farmers Branch, Texas – Magnin & Associates today introduces Texas Wildcatter Experience 1.1, their new game for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Windows PC, and Xbox. Texas Wildcatter Experience lets you enjoy the thrill of prospecting or oil right on your phone, TV or game console.

Choose where to setup your first drilling rig. Press Play button to start, and x1, x2 or x3 to speed up the time. When a problem occurs randomly an onscreen message will explain the problem and if possible the cost is to fix it,.

When you hit oil, your drill rig will be replaced with a pump. You can then move the drill rig to a new location. Should you give up or hit a dry well, you can move the drill rig or shutdown, which will let you use it again later on.

You start with one drill rig, later you can rent additional drill rigs.

Each “day” you are accumulating drill rig rentals and crew labor costs. If you realize you have a dry well, consider moving the drill rig or shutting it down, which will stop the equipment rental and crew charges.

Five progressively more difficult levels should challenge all ages. Oil locations are randomly generated, so it’s a different game each time you play.

When you try to place a drill in a new area, it will let you decide whether your want to acquire a lease to drill in that new area.

You can also decide whether to pay for a geological survey with a map showing the most likely spots to find oil. You can return to view the map at any time.

Optionally shares your accomplishments with social media, email, or instant messaging.

Universal App – supports iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays.

The game was produced by Ed Magnin, programmed and level design by Willie Johnson, Jr, art and 3d models by Ryan Thomas, playtested by David Hayes. Matt Campana created the music and audio effects. According to Ed Magnin, “Since Texas is known for oil and is, in fact, the world’s third largest oil producing region, we thought it was only natural for a Texas-based company to create a game to let you try your hand at oil prospecting.”

Device Requirements (iOS):

* Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 8.0 or later

Apple TV version also available.

* 77.3 MB

* Rated 4 +

Pricing and Availability:

Texas Wildcatter Experience 1.1 is $2.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. An Android version is available worldwide from both Google Play and Amazon AppStore. Windows 10 PC and Xbox versions will be available any day from the Windows Store. For more information, please contact Ed Magnin.

Magnin & Associates

Texas Wildcatter Experience 1.1

YouTube Video

Image (Title Screen)

App Icon

Game Credits

Ed Magnin has been actively involved in the game industry since 1979. Earlier in his career he worked for some of the top game developers of their day – MicroProse, Cinemaware, Virgin Games, and Park Place Productions. In 1993, he founded Magnin & Associates and has focused on handheld games ever since. They have created over 27 games for iOS (with over a million App Store downloads). Most are also available for Android, Windows 10 PC and Xbox. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Magnin & Associates. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

