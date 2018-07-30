24U Software releases Gonector for custom mobile FileMaker apps

Zvole, Czech Republic – 24U Software today releases Gonector, a FileMaker plug-in that allows a native application for iPhone or iPad, built using the FileMaker iOS App SDK, to communicate directly with mobile hardware devices. Being able to interact with professional mobile devices enables developers to use the FileMaker platform to create POS, Inventory and lots of other heavy-duty mobile business apps with friendly, fast, and reliable user interface.

Gonector Features:

* qID mini UHF RFID reader enables custom mobile apps to read UHF RFID tags

* Support for reading NFC tags on iPhone 7 or later lets a custom mobile FileMaker app read NFC without additional hardware

* Linea Pro and Infinea support enables custom apps to read and write RFID/NFC tags, and read barcodes, 2D codes, and magnetic stripe cards

* Reading data from digital scales allows custom FileMaker apps to capture weight data directly from the scale without interfering with the user interface

* Support for BlueTooth mobile receipt printers allows for printing professionally looking receipts directly from a mobile FileMaker app

Recommended configuration for development:

* Mac: Any Intel Mac, 4 GB RAM, macOS 10.12, FileMaker Pro 16 Advanced.

* Windows: CPU: 1 GHz or faster x86- or x64-bit processor RAM: 2 GB or more, Windows 10 Pro Edition, FileMaker Pro 16 Advanced.

Minimum requirements for development:

* Mac: Any Intel Mac, 4 GB RAM, macOS 10.12, FileMaker Pro 16 Advanced

* Windows: CPU: 1 GHz or faster x86- or x64-bit processor RAM: 1 GB, Windows 7 SP1 Professional Edition, FileMaker Pro 16 Advanced

Minimum requirements for building and deployment:

* macOS 10.13 and Xcode 9.2/Swift 3.2 (or build online at 24uSoftware)

* iOS 11.3

* Apple Connect account (for testing and deployment on device)

* FileMaker iOSAppSDK 16.0.1 or newer

* Gonector is fully supported by Xgode, 24U’s online service for building iOS apps

Warning:

According to the FileMaker iOS App SDK, “FileMaker, Inc. does not recommend or support using the App Store to distribute apps created with iOS App SDK. FileMaker, Inc. recommends using the Apple Developer Enterprise Program to distribute your iOS apps. You can also use the Volume Purchase Program (VPP) to distribute your iOS apps through the VPP store.”

Pricing and Availability:

Gonector is immediately available for download free of charge. Incuded a placeholder desktop plug-in for development can be used without limitation. iOS version of the plug-in works with one bundle ID for one hour, and can be activated after purchasing a license. Gonector license costs $499 (USD) per application (bundle ID).

With a team of full-time testers, web, plug-in, Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android native app developers, and FileMaker certi ed developers, led by the FileMaker DevCon 2015 Developer Cup champion, 24U excels in taking care of existing FileMaker solutions, optimizing their performance, identifying and resolving potential issues and liabilities, improving reliability, stability and scalability, integrating them with other systems including various hardware devices, and extending them beyond expectation. As a platinum member of the FileMaker Business Alliance, we help global businesses around the world to maintain sustainable growth by working with their in-house developers or completely taking care of the maintenance and development of their business solutions.

