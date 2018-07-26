Jumsoft Money for Mac Updated with Powerful New Features

Vilnius, Lithuania – Jumsoft Money, the sweetest personal finance tracker for Mac, has been updated with a bunch of new features. The update brings technical and visual improvements, that will not only improve the overall experience, but also allow users a much greater amount of flexibility in the way they view and manage their financial records. This brings the version number of Money to 5.4.

On the technical front, Money 5.4 introduces a completely reworked iCloud sync framework. iCloud sync in Money will now be much snappier and more reliable and offer a much more seamless experience than before. The reworked iCloud sync framework also opens a path for new and exciting features to be added in the future.

The other additions in Money are much more visual. Money 5.4 brings a popularly requested classic table view, which can be enabled in the View section in the menu bar. The table view shows transactions in a classical accounting view, with designated columns which can be rearranged to match the user’s needs. The table view is a much more condensed view of the account and allows much more flexibility for sorting transactions by the parameters in columns. Multiple items can now be selected and edited at the same time.

“Money is the sweetest personal finance app on the App Store and we work hard to stand by this claim. We have released Money 5 last Spring, and it was a bold new look into what a modern finance tracker should be. Our users have been very active in providing us feedback on improving Money further, and Money 5.4 is essentially the fruition of these suggestions” said Algirdas Unguvaitis, CEO of Jumsoft. “Money evolves at a tremendous pace. Our recent addition that enabled over 50,000 direct connections to financial institutions has been a hit with users, and we were overwhelmed with the positive feedback it received. This makes us push even further in making Money the best finance tracker on the market. This update does not only complement Money in its current state, but also lays groundwork to the many features we have planned ahead!”

Money 5.4 also brings a popularly desired change to the subscription plans: new users will now get a one-month free trial when opting in to a 1-year Money Premium plan. Naturally, the users will not be charged before the trial period ends and can cancel any time.

Money is available as a free download on the App Store. The free version is limited to 100 transactions, while unlimited offline accounts and transactions can be recorded with a one-time Money Standard purchase, and Money Premium (Mac only), available in convenient monthly and yearly plans, enables all Money Standard benefits plus over 50,000 financial institution connections across 57 countries.

