Weather Challenge turns one of your greatest obsessions into a game

London, United Kingdom – Developer Reality Games today announced that it has taken one of humankind’s greatest and most mundane smartphone obsessions, checking the weather, and turned it into a game. Weather Challenge, available now on the App Store is a weather app that takes accurate local weather predictions from over 310,000 global weather stations and injects a whole new layer of fun into the experience by allowing players to wager virtual currency for or against the forecast across multiple periods of time. The game also features multiple professional TV weather forecasters that players can pit their forecasting skills against.

Built using Reality Games hyper-accurate location-based big data engine that covers the entire globe, Weather Challenge escalates the everyday act of checking the weather on your smartphone to a whole new level by gamifying the experience for players of all ages. Using actual weather forecasts for their local area, Weather Challenge enables players to bet virtual currency against 4 time periods of 4 hours, 8 hours, 24 hours or for the really bold ….48 hours. Players then predict critical factors such as temperature, rain, ice, snow and wind speed. The more accurate their forecast, the more cash the player wins!

Amateur armchair meteorologists will be able to further test their weather-predicting skills against a host of recognisable TV weather forecasters from across the globe including household names such as Peter Coade from CBC and Chiming Peng from Weather Risk. Weather Challenge also features meteorological mini-games and brainy quizzes to challenge players of all ages.

Developer Reality Games is also responsible for the chart-topping location-based title Landlord Real Estate Tycoon which has had over 5 million players. Weather Challenge’s novel approach has already garnered two awards for the best idea on the Start-Up Weekend and the Audience Prize for the most innovative gameplay concept for a mobile game.

Key Features:

* Fully featured weather app with accurate location-based data from over 300,000 global weather stations

* Wager virtual currency for or against the forecast in 4 time periods

* Predict multiple conditions including wind, rain, snow, ice, temperature and more

* Challenge a celebrity and play against TV weather personalities from your local country

* Beautiful hand-drawn background designs change according to weather and time of day in your area

* Play mini-games and have fun with brainy quizzes

* Developed by the team behind location-based smash-hit title Landlord Real Estate Tycoon with over 5 million players

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 8.0 or later

* 241.2 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Weather-Challenge 1.5.27 is Free (With In-App Purchases) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Games category. There is also an Android version available on Google Play.

Weather-Challenge 1.5.27

Download from iTunes

Media Assets

In early 2015 Reality Games launched their first game based on Big Data, Landlord Real Estate Tycoon, which received a huge global success: downloaded by over 10 million players worldwide and earned over $5 million in sales without buying traffic. What makes us different from others? We created our games utilizing Big Data as content. It enables designers to use a huge amount of real-world assets and create a game that players can relate to as it mirrors their life. There are no complicated back stories to understand because the back story is the real world. Since the game is a reflection on real-life events, the players are more engaged. Moreover, by using a familiar concept this means our games are easily understood by players and have universal appeal. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Reality Games (London) Limited. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



