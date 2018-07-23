kotoca 2.0 released – New Japanese iOS Note and Idea Manager

Tokyo, Japan – Sola K.K is pleased to announce the release of kotoca 2.0, a new entry of its iOS lifestyle management series is now available in both English and Spanish. kotoca is regularly at the top of the charts in Japan and having user reviews over 4.4 stars. kotoca was also selected by Apple as one of the best new applications in May and has been featured as the App of the Day on the Japanese App Store.

kotoca is a simple, easy to use notebook and idea manager application, perfect for busy and creative people. The name “kotoca” comes from the Japanese word “koto.” Koto has several meanings in Japanese, it could be a physical object, it could be a fact or a reason and it could also be an idea. kotoca is merging all those different meanings into one simple application. Connect memories, notes, objects, places, and ideas in one simple ecosystem.

“Japanese are famous for their management skills and simple design,” explained Keisuke Yoshimura, CEO of Tokyo-based Sola K.K. “We’ve tried to convert those attributes into our application. Now, we hope a wider audience may experience the benefits of our simple, but efficient note and idea manager application, kotoca.”

kotoca was designed with simplicity and customizability in mind. Our aim was to create an application which is easy to use, simple in design, but efficient and useful in managing both everyday tasks and complex projects. It could be just a sticky note from the side of the fridge, or it could be a sketch of a new idea, with kotoca it’s just a matter of seconds to manage, organize and maybe even connect the two and create something amazing.

The basic goal of kotoca is to make life a bit simpler, take notes on the go, connect ideas, store expenses, manage both simple and complex tasks. Any idea or note is being stored in “books,” so the user can easily search, sort and manage everything in one place. The app is fully customizable, ideal for both everyday users and creative professionals. Simple, easy and convenient.

Featuring:

* Simple notes

* Customizability

* Automatic chracter recognition

* TODO

* Unique categories

* Auto backup

* Auto arrangement

* AES256 encryption

Pricing and Availability:

kotoca 2.0 is available for free (With In-App Purchases) worldwide on the App Store in the Lifestyle category in English, Spanish and Japanese.

