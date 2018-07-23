Discover new people with Avec app for iOS

New York, New York – Silver App Development LLC, an established mobile app developer, has announced the recent update of Avec: Experiential Dating app for the iPhone, iPad and iPod devices running on iOS 9.2 or later. This revolutionizing app is a perfect solution for people to find their dates based on common interests. Users of the app can invite their dates to restaurants, musicals, theatre, movies, sporting events and everything in-between. Offering more than other apps of its kind, Avec is a perfect tool for finding a local date or for forming friendships with anyone in your area. Avec: Experiential Dating boasts flexible dating options, location discovery engine & more. Avec: Experiential Dating app is currently available for download on the App Store for Free in the Social Networking category.

Developed with ease of use in mind Avec: Experiential Dating app boasts flexible text messenger & calendar options, a social discovery engine, and other useful features. Featuring a beautiful and intuitive interface, the app was recently updated to optimize its overall user experience as well as HEIC and HEIF image file support was added.

Once you’re in the app you can register in the app using your email and set a password or just log in with your Facebook account. Users can set their gender, age, zip code, upload photos and once your profile has been completed you can start discovering new people around you. Being a mix of dating app, social discovery solution, and fling finder, Avec: Experiential Dating app gives users the tools to find specific people with the same interests as you.

Avec is based on a quite simple idea that people should choose dates based on common interests, not selfies so you can go to events you care about with people you’re curious about. Developed on the strength of its multiple interactive features, Avec lets users offer various dates categories, describe venues, add photos and events information. All app features are perfectly suited to let users find dates and friends in the neighbourhood and start a one-on-one conversation. Avec was created to inspire people to connect, find friends or dates, or simply chat with interesting users within a diverse global community. There’s no reason to wait, let’s get a new conversation started.

Located in New York, Silver App Development LLC is an innovative new mobile development company focused on creating unique new ways for modern smartphone and tablet consumers to interact with their technology, world, and the tech savvy community around them. Avec is an experiential dating app that introduces people on the simple premise of common interests. Derived from Middle French ‘avecques’ meaning ‘with,’ users can go to events they care about with people they are curious about, simply by searching available events on a specific date. With Avec, you’ll never need to go out alone again. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Silver App Development LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

