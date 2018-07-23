12star-apps Unveils Back-2-School Essentials for iPad, iPhone, and Mac

Mons, Belgium – 12star-apps is back with its first edition of 2018 starting July 23rd at 9:00 (GMT 2) for one week, featuring productivity apps for students and teachers with discount of up to 65%. This new 12star-apps roundup hopes to overcome language and market size challenges by bringing together 18 apps made by passionate European indie developers from 8 different countries:

iOS apps:

* Mindnode by IdeasOnCanvas GmbH (AUT): now 10,99Euro/$9.99 (30% OFF)

* Notebooks by Alfons Schmid (AUT): now 4,49Euro/$3.99 (40% OFF)

* Inko by Creaceed SPRL (BEL): now 14,99Euro/$13.99 (30% OFF)

* Prizmo Go by Creaceed SPRL (BEL): now 3,49Euro/$2.99 (40% OFF)

* Grafio by Ten Touch Ltd. (BGR): now 8,99Euro/$7.99 (20% OFF)

* PocketCAS by Daniel Alm (DEU): now 4,99Euro/$3.99 (50% OFF)

* Money by Jumsoft (LTU): now 1,09Euro/$0.99 (65% OFF on Standard IAP)

Mac apps:

* Mindnode by IdeasOnCanvas GmbH (AUT): now 29,99Euro/$26.99 (30% OFF)

* Notebooks by Alfons Schmid (AUT): now 9,99Euro/$8.99 (50% OFF)

* Prizmo by Creaceed SPRL (BEL): now 38,99Euro/$34.99 (30% OFF)

* Remote Buddy by IOSPIRIT GmbH (DEU): now 19,99Euro/$17.99 (20% OFF)

* PocketCAS by Daniel Alm (DEU): now 9,99Euro/$8.99 (50% OFF)

* Findings by Findings Software SAS (FRA): now 32,99Euro/$29.99 (40% OFF)

* PDF Watermarker by seense (FRA): now 8,99Euro/$7.99 (60% OFF)

* Money by Jumsoft (LTU): now 16,99Euro/$14.99 (40% OFF on Standard IAP)

* Studies by The Mental Faculty B.V. (NLD): now 21,99Euro/$19.99 (30% OFF)

* Workspaces by Apptorium (POL): now 6,99Euro/$5.99 (35% OFF)

* FiveNotes by Apptorium (POL): now 3,49Euro/$2.99 (40% OFF)

Availability:

App listing is available on the 12star-apps website: www.12starapps.eu. Apps are sold either through Apple’s App Store/Mac App Store or directly from developers’ website (Mac apps only). The 2018 Back2School featuring takes place from Monday, July 23rd to Monday, July 30th (ending at 23:59 GMT 2). Apps are offered for an ephemeral special pricing, with discount of up to 65%. All the apps featured on the website can be purchased individually.

Additional Information:

12star-apps is a collaborative project that brings together a number of European developers behind some of the finest and most popular apps on iOS and Mac.

12star-apps

An initiative of Creaceed SPRL, Belgium. Apple, the Apple logo, macOS, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

