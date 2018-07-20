Tropical Software contributes copies of TopXNotes to Macstock attendees

Atlantic Beach, Florida – Florida based Tropical Software today announces copies of TopXnotes, their award-winning, full-featured personal information manager for macOS to attendees of the midwest Macworld replacement meeting Macstock.

We miss Macworld and wanted to help the new midwest Macworld replacement meeting Macstock succeed. So we are offering free copies of our award-winning, full-featured personal information manager for macOS to attendees of the midwest Macworld replacement meeting Macstock. We encourage you to attend the Macstock meeting this weekend and support the the midwest Macworld replacement meeting.

Get Organized with TopXNotes:

Tired of all those loose bits of information spread all over your hard drive in multiple documents requiring opening multiple apps to see them? Opening many apps sucks up your valuable Mac memory and slows it down. Are you tired of trying to remember which note was written in which application and where you put it? Use TopXNotes to import all your notes and organize them in one place with the option to password protect and encrypt sensitive information.

TopXNotes – Reviews:

TopXNotes was awarded 4 out of 5 mice by Macworld magazine in their “Summer of Mac Gems” series of reviews, by Macworld Australia, and later by Macworld UK. TopXNotes was rated “9 of 10” by Macsimum News (now part of MacTech), and highly rated by the Macintosh Guild, Macworld, Macworld UK and Mac360. Dennis Sellers rated it 10 of 10 for Apple Daily Report. TopXNotes has been critically reviewed with high marks on many occasions and you can find links to all the reviews on our website.

TopXNotes – Macworld Review:

Macworld praised the TopXNotes “clean, single window interface that puts controls for highlighting and marking up your text right at your fingertips,” as well as for its “killer” QuickNotes feature.

TopXNotes – Mac User Group Review:

Sue Beal, president of the Upper Keys (Florida) Macintosh Users Group called TopXNotes “Inexpensive, unobtrusive, and just plain handy.”

TopXNotes – Mac360:

Ron Mc Elfresh, of Mac360 stated: “I’m a notes freak. I have notes on everything. From to-do items to code snippets to tasks and projects to article ideas. Here’s an understated, unloved, deceptively powerful notes app worthy of some Mac love…it’s loaded with user features that set it apart from other note taking apps. TopXNotes is deceptively powerful and flexible, probably because the interface is immediately familiar.”

Pricing and Availability:

Try Tropical’s reliable TopXNotes 1.8.5 to “get organized” today! TopXNotes 1.8.5 is available for $39.95 (USD) from the Tropical Software web site, the Apple Mac App store, Amazon, and other select Macintosh software resellers. TopXNotes 1.8.5 is a free update to customers who have already purchased version 1.5 or later. Existing customers with an older version (previous to 1.5) can upgrade to version 1.8.5 for only $19.95 from the company’s web site.

Tropical Software makes the award-winning TopXNotes, a modern personal note manager with state of the art proprietary encryption technology for the ultimate in securing personal information. Located in Atlantic Beach, Florida, Tropical Software is owned and operated by former Apple employee James Lee, and is dedicated to improving the lives of its customers by offering easy to use productivity software for Macs and Apple touch devices including iPhone, iPod touch and iPad. Copyright (C) 2018 Tropical Software. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod, iPad and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

