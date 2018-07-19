World Hockey Championships Game Released Today is a Fresh Take on Hockey

Kitchener, Ontario, Canada – Mokool Sports Games today is pleased to announce the release and immediate availability of World Hockey Championships 1.02, the company’s first multiplayer game for iOS, Android and Amazon devices. World Hockey Championships is the only hockey game that offers a new set of daily game missions each day, player missions, and over 60 achievements. Gamers are rewarded for coming back each day to play.

World Hockey Championships is unique in that it features advanced AI Bots to match the player’s skill level. The game can be played online or offline, as a multi-player game, or in single game mode against the computer. Gamers can choose from among teams spanning 16 countries around the globe and play in six different leagues that include:

* Junior Regional Hockey Championships

* Regional Hockey Championships

* Junior National Hockey Championships

* National Hockey Championships

* Junior World Hockey Championships

* World Hockey Championships

Players can also collect hockey cards, play a reward wheel, or use scratch cards to earn additional rewards and prizes. Gamers can level up by winning coins and dollars that can be cashed in to provide a better defence, stronger offence, gain more time to make a shot, or improve their accuracy.

“World Hockey Championships is a fun and strategic game where you can challenge friends or take on other players from around the world,” said Mukul Verma, CEO of Mokool Sports Games. “You position your player on the ice, take your best shot, then move your goalie to save a shot from the other team, and score all in real time.”

A comprehensive array of stats are tracked, including wins, losses, shots, shutouts, goals, winning percentage, winning streaks and more. World Hockey Championships can be played on iOS, Android and Amazon devices and victories can be shared on Facebook and Twitter.

The game includes a full tutorial and onboarding, allowing players to immediately immerse themselves in the world of hockey. World Hockey Championships features play within a full-size hockey arena and realistic sound effects. Individuals can chat with other players and gamers can create customized profiles.

The new World Hockey Championships game by Mokool Sports Games provides individuals with fast and furious realistic gameplay for an exciting and immersive experience. MoKooL Sports Games welcomes feedback, suggestions and ideas on how to improve their game, and fans can do so by contacting Mukul Verma.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 8.1 or later

* 155.1 MB

Pricing and Availability:

World Hockey Championships 1.02 is Free (With In-App Purchases) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category. For more information, please contact Mukul Verma.

Mokool apps started in 2012 and has created over 600 single player casual games. In 2015, the company started this project of creating Mokool Sports Games, which is a spin off focusing on sports titles. This is MSG’s first major title creating a multiplayer sports game and has future plans to create others. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Mokool Sports Games. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

