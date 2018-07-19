Time Tracer Ltd releases Joy Striker for iOS/Android – Free Game Title

London, United Kingdom – Time Tracer Limited is proud announce the release of Joy Striker V1.03 the free game app that brings winning joy on tap. Tap to strike the target and make the crowd go wild on scoring. The game has 300 game levels and three game varieties:

* Football Striker – 100 Levels

* Ice Hockey Striker – 100 Levels

* Target Striker – 100 Levels

Multiplayer Gaming:

The players can play versus their friends or play versus the world (auto-matched) in realtime multiplayer mode. Multiplayer games require a 3G or wifi internet connection (minimum 3G). All the player does is press the Play versus Friends button or Play versus World button and the game commences. When playing versus friends, the initiating player will be promted to send a text message to their friend(s) inviting them to join the game with a unique game code. The game allows upto four gamers in one competetive game match.

Progress Statistics and Achievements:

The game keeps track of progress statistics and has achievement stars and trophies (3D Art) to reward progress. Each level has three stars: Bronze, Silver and Gold as the players unlock 20, 50 and 90 levels respectively. On unlocking all the 100 levels, the player wins a 3D-Art trophy (specimen at the website). The 3D-Art trophies can be shared on social media.

Settings:

The player can switch music, sound effects, celebration effects or chat settings on or off as desired. In addition the player can customise the colors of their striker disc.

Supported Language:

* English together with pictorial icons that can be understood around the world.

Device Requirements:

* iOS V8.0 (iPhone, iPad & iPod touch).

* Android 4.1 (Phones and Tablets).

Pricing and Availability:

Joy Striker V1.03 is Free and available worldwide through the App Store and the Google Play Store in the Games category.

