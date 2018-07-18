Qoppa’s PDF Editor for High Sierra with Fast Sign, Cursor Text Editing

Atlanta, Georgia – Qoppa Software, a leading producer of PDF software, announces version 2018 of PDF Studio, their powerful, intuitive PDF editing application for Mac, Windows and Linux. PDF Studio 2018 adds many new exciting features including:

* Redesigned user interface with ribbon

* Inline text content editing with reflow

* Rich text and Unicode support in form fields

* New Linux scanning interface, with scanning profiles

* New “Fast Sign” feature

* Create page templates for dynamic forms

The PDF Studio 2018 interface has been redesigned with a Ribbon Toolbar to provide easy and efficient access to the many functions the application has to offer. Compared with the old classic menu, ribbons are enhancing the discoverability of new & existing features, providing users with a simple to use, visual interface to browse through all the tools and find the functions they need. The responsive auto-sizing design also creates better support for different display and windows sizes. For users who prefer the previous layout, an option is available under Preferences to revert to the classic menu.

The new Inline Text Content Editing with reflow provides user friendly text editing directly on the page. PDF Studio’s advanced text recognition logic can detect contiguous text blocks within a document, and organize them into paragraphs and columns. Users can edit text within a PDF as they would in a word processor, including across paragraphs, without worrying about text reflow; they can modify layout by resizing or moving columns and easily change font, style and alignment on text.

The new Fast Sign Tool allows users to create signature stamps that can be quickly applied to documents. Signature stamps can be created in 3 ways: by using a handwritten font, by drawing a signature with a mouse or tablet pen or by importing a scanned signature image. Signed PDFs are automatically flattened upon save to prevent further editing of the signatures or any interactive form fields present in the documents.

Rich Text and Unicode are now fully supported when filling interactive forms, allowing to format and style all or part of the field contents, but also type in strings from multiple fonts, including non-Latin fonts such as Arabic, Chinese, and Russian. This feature is certain to please Qoppa’s growing international customer base.

On Linux, direct Sane access was implemented to connect to scanners, resolving many issues caused by the old Sane Daemon interface, and allowing Linux users to set and save many scanning options. Scanning profiles can be started with a single click from the scanning menu and will keep information about the scanner to use, the color options, the DPI resolution, or even whether OCR should be performed on the scanned document.

Creating and editing Page Templates is a way to make smarter, more dynamic PDFs. The templates are hidden pages stored within the PDF (usually an interactive PDF form), that can be appended or shown based on a JavaScript trigger saved within the document. Typical use cases would be a patient form where a second insurance information needs to be filled, a contract where an addendum needs to be shown, or a tax document where an extra page is needed for entering additional deductions.

Version 2018 is a major release that delivers a new intuitive user interface, many advanced features and greater stability to make your PDFs smarter and do more with your documents. PDF Studio 2018 includes many other improvements, such as incremental dynamic stamps (with counter), ZUGFeRD verification, PAdES signatures. See the full list of new features.

As part of this latest version, new features and enhancements were also added to Qoppa’s free PDF reader for macOS, Windows and Linux. The new PDF Studio Viewer 2018 includes annotating functions including typewriter, callout, text box, sticky note, text markups & shape annotations and comes with the ability to fill and save forms. This is certainly one the best cross-platform PDF readers available on the market.

Language Support:

PDF Studio Viewer supports 5 languages: English, French, German, Italian and Spanish.

Pricing and Availability:

The Free PDF reader edition is offered at no cost for both personal and commercial use. The Standard edition is offered at $89 one-time fee and the Pro edition at $129 (USD).

Qoppa Software specializes in the development of developer libraries and applications to work with PDF documents. Qoppa Software offers a suite of highly portable products that cover every aspect of PDF processes and integrate seamlessly into document work flows, including end-user, server and PDF library products. Qoppa’s products are carefully designed to provide the highest level of performance and reliability. Copyright (C) 2018 Qoppa Software. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, and OS X are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

