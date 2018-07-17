On World Emoji Day, KeyCue 9 reinvents emoji typing – save 25% today

Perg, Austria – Did you know that July 17th is World Emoji Day? As it happens, this is also the release date of KeyCue 9, which revolutionizes input of emoji characters. Today, KeyCue 9 reinvents emoji typing. While the online community loves emojis, people become more and more frustrated about the confusing multitude of slightly different emojis, which makes it tedious to choose and type the right one. This is where KeyCue 9 comes to help.

KeyCue 9 shows a table of all available emoji characters and lets you insert any emoji with a click. To find out more about a certain emoji, move the mouse pointer over it to see an enlarged view and a description of the emoji’s meaning. You can also enter a search term in KeyCue’s find field to focus on the matching emoji characters, or choose from the list of recently used emojis. Finding and typing the right emoji has never been easier.

World Emoji Day is great, but Ergonis made it even better, proclaiming World Emoji WEEK. During the seven days from July 17th to July 23rd, you can purchase a license for KeyCue 9 – the ultimate emoji picker – for only EUR 14.99, which is 25% off the regular price. Enter coupon code “WorldEmojiWeek18PE” during checkout (does not apply to upgrade orders).

Typing emoji characters is only one new feature of KeyCue 9. KeyCue’s originally designated use case is to help you to use your macOS applications more efficiently by making best use of keyboard shortcuts. The productivity paradox of keyboard shortcuts is that shortcuts were designed to increase productivity. However, productivity actually decreases when applications provide large numbers of shortcuts, in particular when the shortcuts are defined inconsistently across applications. KeyCue’s elegantly simple solution is to display an instant overview of currently available keyboard shortcuts, application-specific menu shortcuts as well as system-wide hotkeys, and user-defined shortcut descriptions. Over time, KeyCue users will automatically remember frequently used shortcuts and start working more efficiently.

Visit Ergonis Software’s website to see how KeyCue can help you to type emoji and to download a free trial version. KeyCue has already received many awards, including a 4.5-Mice award from MacWorld magazine.

KeyCue 9.0 requires Mac OS X 10.7 or newer and has been tested successfully with current preview versions of macOS Mojave (10.14).

The upgrade to KeyCue 9.0 is free for anyone who purchased a license for KeyCue 8 on or after October 1st 2017. Upgrade paths are available for owners of older licenses. All KeyCue 9 purchases (new and upgrades alike) include all subsequent 9.x upgrades at no additional cost. For information about purchases, including enterprise licenses, volume discounts, and upgrade pricing offers, see the company’s web site.

Celebrating World Emoji Day/Week, get 25 % off the regular price if you place your order for KeyCue 9 before July 24th by entering coupon code “WorldEmojiWeek18PE” during checkout (does not apply to upgrade orders).

