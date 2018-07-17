Logo Pop Adds 250 New Editable Graphics To Make Logo Design Even Easier

San Francisco, California – 128bit Technologies announced Logo Pop version 1.1 today, a vector based logo design app available on the MacAppware website and the Mac App Store. To celebrate the new version, you can grab this easy logo creator for a limited time price of $19.99 (50% off). The powerful logo design app adds 250 new editable logo graphics to give users a quick start to creating the right look for their business or organization.

Logo Pop comes packed with a large library of pre-designed logo templates and logo graphics in SVG format (scalable vector graphic) you can use royalty free. From concept to design to using your logo in print or online, Logo Pop is a quick way to create a professional looking logo!

Not sure where to start? No problem! Quickly open and edit any of the 150 pre-designed logo templates with your own text, change colors, add shapes or drawings, and even browse through more than 750 included logo graphics to create the look that’s right for you.

Save time and money by becoming your own logo creator. Stay away from overpriced design firms and cookie cutter online logo services that don’t always understand what you want and charge extra for more concepts. Use Logo Pop to quickly add shapes and text, draw unique illustrations, adjust colors, add strokes, and more in order to make your identity stand out. Then save and export your logo to use on websites, business cards, letterhead, merchandise, social media, product packaging, banners, advertisements, profile pictures, and any other branding or marketing piece.

Logo Pop highlights:

* Includes 750 editable vector logo graphics to use royalty free

* Includes 150 pre-designed logo templates to quickly edit and make your own

* Create unlimited concepts and designs

* Perfect for any industry or interest

* Vector-based drawing tools and graphics keep your design sharp at any size

* You can even sell your logo designs to others because everything in Logo Pop is royalty free

* Draw your own illustrations and graphics

* Draw tools include Rectangle, Oval, Round Rectangle, Round End Rectangle, Line, Polygon, Path, Freehand, Ring, Speech Balloon, and Arc

* Use what you design royalty free

* Convert text to a shape, path, or even a shape group to easily rearrange the characters

* Adjust freehand drawing to create smooth looking paths

* Add strokes (regular, arrowed, rough, zig-zag)

* Add fills (solid, gradient, pattern, zig-zag, hatch)

* Add text on a path

* Create curved and wavy text

* Create Outline text

* Add an image to text

* Boolean operation support to combine shapes

* Blend and mask effects

* Over 130 filters and effects

* Enhance pictures

* Full layer support

* Easily align multiple items on your canvas

* Rulers and guides make it easy to place items in the right location

* Snap to grid, snap to guides, or snap to other objects

* Zoom in or out to get every detail pixel perfect

* Export in fully editable SVG and vector PDF

* Export as an image (JPEG, TIFF, PNG, BMP, GIF)

* Supports transparent backgrounds

* Extensive help file explains Logo Pop’s tools in detail

* Video tutorials available on the MacAppware website

* And more

No one knows your business better than you! From concept, to design, to using your logo in print or online, you will not find a better logo design app!

System Requirements:

* macOS 10.7 or newer (including Mojave)

* 64-bit processor

* 20 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Logo Pop 1.1 is available on the MacAppware website, and through the Mac App Store in the Graphics & Design category for the limited time price of $19.99 (USD), a savings of 50% off the normal price of $39.99.

MacAppware is a division of 128bit Technologies and a dedicated Mac software developer currently offering graphic design, image editing and disk utility applications; unique commercial use font collections; and a carefully curated rotation of bundles and deals.

