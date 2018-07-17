KeyCue 9 reinvents emoji typing – save 25% on World Emoji Day

Perg, Austria – Ergonis Software today released KeyCue 9.0, a brand new major version of the company’s highly acclaimed keyboard shortcut learning tool, which now includes a slick emoji picker and more. KeyCue has been helping Mac users to learn and use keyboard shortcuts for almost 15 years now. Today, with the new major version 9, KeyCue goes a step further and adds great new features for exploring and typing emojis, quickly accessing folder contents, and many other enhancements.

Let’s start with emoji: Today, July 17th, is World Emoji Day, and therefore the perfect date to announce the new Emoji feature in KeyCue 9. While the online community loves emojis, people become more and more frustrated about the confusing multitude of slightly different emojis, which makes it tedious to choose and type the right one. This is where KeyCue 9 comes to help.

KeyCue 9 shows a table of all available emoji characters and lets you insert any emoji with a click. To find out more about a certain emoji, move the mouse pointer over it to see an enlarged view and a description of the emoji’s meaning. You can also enter a search term in KeyCue’s find field to focus on the matching emoji characters, or choose from the list of recently used emojis. Finding and typing the right emoji has never been easier.

Coming back to World Emoji Day, Ergonis is delighted to announce that it extends World Emoji Day to World Emoji WEEK. During the seven days from July 17th to July 23rd, you can purchase KeyCue 9 licenses for 25 % off. Enter coupon code “WorldEmojiWeek18PK” during checkout (does not apply to upgrade orders).

Another new view in KeyCue 9 is the folder view, which displays the contents of a particular folder and enables you to explore the folder contents and quickly launch items in this folder. You can use this feature to open documents that you work on (such as those that belong to your current project), launch applications, open help documents, and more – all from one central place.

Besides that, KeyCue 9 delivers a really cool innovation in its originally designated use case – the learning of keyboard shortcuts. KeyCue 9 has the ability to automatically omit shortcuts that you already know. You don’t need to tell KeyCue which shortcuts these are, as KeyCue monitors which shortcuts you type without help from KeyCue. If you often use a certain shortcut without looking it up in KeyCue first, KeyCue no longer displays that shortcut. As a result, the shortcut table becomes smaller over time and lets you concentrate on the unknown shortcuts that you still need to learn.

In addition to these highlights, KeyCue 9 contains many further improvements and enhancements, fixes and workarounds for known issues, and improved compatibility for third-party applications and the next macOS version Mojave, which is expected to be released later this year.

Visit Ergonis Software’s website to learn more about the changes in this release and to download and try the new version.

The productivity paradox of keyboard shortcuts is that shortcuts were designed to increase productivity. However, productivity actually decreases when applications provide large numbers of shortcuts, in particular when the shortcuts are defined inconsistently across applications. KeyCue’s elegantly simple solution is to display an instant overview of currently available keyboard shortcuts, application-specific menu shortcuts as well as system-wide hotkeys, and user-defined shortcut descriptions.

Over time, KeyCue users will automatically remember frequently used shortcuts and start working more efficiently. Besides learning shortcuts, KeyCue helps you to access other items on your Mac by means of just a click: from frequently used URLs over folder contents to emoji characters. KeyCue has already received many awards, including a 4.5-Mice award from MacWorld magazine.

System Requirements:

KeyCue 9.0 requires Mac OS X 10.7 or newer and has been tested successfully with current preview versions of macOS Mojave (10.14).

Availability and Ordering:

The upgrade to KeyCue 9.0 is free for anyone who purchased a license for KeyCue 8 on or after October 1st 2017. Upgrade paths are available for owners of older licenses. All KeyCue 9 purchases (new and upgrades alike) include all subsequent 9.x upgrades at no additional cost. For information about purchases, including enterprise licenses, volume discounts, and upgrade pricing offers, see the company’s web site.

Celebrating World Emoji Day, get 25% off the regular price if you place your order for KeyCue 9 before July 24th by entering coupon code “WorldEmojiWeek18PK” during checkout (does not apply to upgrade orders).

