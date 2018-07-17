AirBeamTV launches Mirror to Windows PC for iPhone and iPad

Naarden, The Netherlands – AirBeamTV today is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of Mirror to Windows PC, a new iPhone and iPad application for screen mirroring from iOS devices to Microsoft PCs. The Mirror to PC app is the first app to allow for wireless screen mirroring, without the need to install an additional receiver application on the PC. This is great news for those owning an iPhone or iPad and willing to share their content on a PC.

According to Roeland van der Spek, co-founder and Director of Special Projects at AirBeamTV: “Developing this app was a challenge that has paid off. It has so many use cases. Mirror to Windows PC is perfect for those who want to share family photos and videos with friends and for those presenting mobile content at a larger screen during a business meeting.”

To start the screen mirroring process, customers need to download the Mirror to Windows PC app from the App Store. Before using the app, Screen Recording should be enabled in the iPhone or iPad Control Centre. AirBeamTV provides a video tutorial and a step-by-step guide on how to do this. After enabling Screen Recording in the Control Centre, users should open the Mirror to Windows PC app and use the Chrome browser on their PC to go to start.airbeam.tv and connect to the PC. After connecting, consumers can slide up Control Centre from within any app, firmly press and hold the Screen Recording button and start mirroring. Mirroring includes video as well as audio.

Mirror to PC ($4.99) runs on every iPhone or iPad that uses iOS 11 or newer and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Photo & Video category. It works on any PC, as long as the Google Chrome browser (which can be downloaded for free) is installed. Promo codes are available to members of the press. For more information, please contact Jan Van Ottele.

AirBeamTV was founded in 2014 to develop applications for wireless screen mirroring to Smart TVs, network streamers and other devices. It is based in Naarden, The Netherlands. Prior to launching the Mirror to Mac app, the Company released a range of successful screen mirroring applications for Mac, iPhone and iPad. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2014-2018 AirBeamTV. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, macOS, iPhone, iPad, iPod and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

