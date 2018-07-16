MoneyWiz is Now The First Finance App to Include Support for Crypto

Los Angeles, California – âOver 1 million users worldwide have discovered the ease and benefit of MoneyWiz – the personal finance app that allows users to manage all of their financial accounts, budgets, and bills in one place – allowing for a seamless flow of financial data. Now, the worldâs smartest finance app has proven itâs even smarter by becoming the first and only personal finance app to include crypto holdings and Forex accounts. MoneyWiz is available for iOS, Android, macOS and Windows PCs.

There is a reason why MoneyWiz is one of the worldâs most popular finance apps – and itâs because of MoneyWizâs unmatched list of over 400 functional features, automatic bank and multi-device syncing capabilities and ease of use. MoneyWiz seamlessly syncs with over 16,000 banks worldwide and automatically syncs between a userâs devices – making managing oneâs finances easier than ever! Now, with the launch of MoneyWiz 3 in June 2018, MoneyWiz has taken managing personal finances to an entirely new level.

âWeâre ecstatic about our latest features,â states Founder and CEO Iliya Yordanov. âOur goal has always been to help our users organize and manage their finances across all their accounts and investors today are incorporating cryptocurrency into their portfolios as well,â shares Iliya.

New and existing MoneyWiz users will discover that MoneyWiz 3 offers many new and enhanced features, including:

* Full crypto-currency support – including automatic download of trades from some of the largest exchanges and wallets

* FOREX support

* Major performance improvements on all platforms

* New and improved design and user experience

In addition to the features available in previous MoneyWiz versions:

* Military-grade security via the SYNCbits platform which encrypts all data

* Multiple currency support and support for Multiple Data Providers (i.e., multiple banks, credit cards, mortgage accounts, etc.)

* Budgeting, auto-categorization, smart auto-fill and tons of powerful reports

* Instant Forecast capabilities (To see any day in the future based on scheduled transactions)

* Data Conflict Resolution when working across multiple devices at the same time

* Checkbook register that monitors and recommends the next available checkbook number

* The ability to group accounts and the ability to work offline

* MoneyWiz 3 is a premium subscription service which includes all of the latest MoneyWiz features for only $4.99 per month or $5.99 month-to-month.

MoneyWiz is one of the most popular personal finance apps with over 1 million downloads worldwide. Founded in 2010 by two engineers simply seeking to monitor their own finances in one place, they quickly discovered the solution they created would benefit others as well. MoneyWiz was born. Today, MoneyWiz boasts over 1 million downloads worldwide. MoneyWiz helps users manage ALL of their finances and multiple currencies in one location – including bank/credit/cash/mortgage accounts management and traditional stocks and bonds investments. Unlike other finance apps, MoneyWiz syncs between ALL devices automatically. As of July 2018, MoneyWiz is the first and only financial app to include cryptocurrency and Forex accounts. MoneyWiz supports ALL cryptocurrencies, including altcoins. MoneyWiz also integrates with major exchanges, including Coinbase and Binance.

Pricing and Availability:

Visit MoneyWiz online, the Apple Store or Google Play to download the new MoneyWiz 3 Premium subscription for only $4.99 (USD) per month (or $5.99 month-to-month). For more information, please contact Iliya Yordanov for interviews.

Based in Los Angeles, California, SilverWiz was founded in 2010 by Iliya & Maria Yordanov. SilverWiz is dedicated to providing financial software for end users.

