Gaming for the Amazon Rainforest – Incoming! Goblins Attack

Hamburg, Germany – Saving the rainforest while having fun: developer and publisher Xyrality donates 50% of all revenues from its title “Incoming! Goblins Attack” to protect the rainforest. Incoming! is a classic tower defense game that comes with a huge amount of levels and massive content. A total of 160 levels can be mastered in four different landscapes, each populated by countless different creeps.

The game is monetized solely by ads and half of the revenue produced goes to the Amazon rainforest. The whole game content is completely free and available to all players without any restrictions.

“Since so many fans kept asking about ‘Incoming!’, we just had to republish it. The team had the idea of doing some good on this occasion and donating revenue for the rainforest. We were all directly excited about this initiative and are happy about any shares: The more players there are, the more area of the rainforest can be saved!”, says Sven Ossenbruggen, CEO at Xyrality.

About Incoming!:

Incoming! Goblins Attack is a free tower defense game with fantastic 3d comic graphics. The players defend themselves against hordes of onrushing monsters in 160 levels. The diverse defense towers can be upgraded and also improved during battle to anticipate the enemies’ tactics. The players support their defense with magic spells against the various attacks of the mean creeps. With the huge amount of levels, upgrades and monsters, Incoming! Goblins Attack provides strategic depth and lots of variety for a long-term gaming fun!

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 10.0 or later

* 666.6 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Incoming! Goblins Attack TD 2.0.0 is Free (With In-App Purchases) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category. There is also an Android version available on Google Play. For more information, please contact Andreas Koster.

Incoming! Goblins Attack TD 2.0.0

Xyrality is a sustainable growing, independent Hamburg developer and publisher consisting 70 dedicated employees. This company develops and markets games, which are available on smartphones and tablets as well as web browsers. The debut title “Lords &amp;amp; Knights”, is an innovative strategy-building-MMOG in a medieval setting. Within a few months of the publication in June 2011, Xyrality evolved to become one of the most successful start-ups in the industry. Pocketgamer.biz proclaimed Xyrality as one of the Top 50 mobile Developers of 2013 worldwide; in 2012, 2013 and 2014 Xyrality featured several times in “Best of Apple’s App Store.” Today the portfolio includes nine titles that have altogether been downloaded more than 28 million times. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Xyrality GmbH. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

