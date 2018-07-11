DriveDx 1.8.1 for Mac will Protect You from Data Loss and Downtime

San Francisco, California – BinaryFruit today is pleased to announce the release and immediate availability of DriveDx 1.8.1, its latest solution for SSD and HDD health diagnostics and monitoring. As macOS does not have a comprehensive drive health indicator, DriveDx fills a critical role in measuring the overall health of both SSD and HDD drives. Because DriveDx tracks more indicators of impending failure than any other product on the market, users will get an advanced warning before their drives fail. This will allow them to take action to avert the failure and save themselves from resulting data loss and downtime.

Unlike many other drive health diagnostics utilities that simply check built-in S.M.A.R.T. status, DriveDx performs overall drive health diagnostics using drive health indicators (like SSD wear out / endurance, reallocated bad sectors, offline bad sectors, pending sectors, I/O errors, and more) that most closely correlate with drive failures according to the statistics reported in the latest researches focused on identifying drive failure trends. This gives a user a comprehensive picture of a current drive health status and enables foreseeing potential problems with drive failure and loss of sensitive data. Moreover, DriveDx shows this information on a user-friendly Mac-style interface in an easy-to-understand format.

“Here’s a DriveDx triumph. DriveDx showed my just out of AppleCare iMac with two pre-fail conditions for the hard drive. Made appointment and took it to Genius Bar yesterday. Tech looked at DriveDx and was very impressed. Even though out of warranty – they replaced the drive without question,” said Michael Sidoric, CapMac User Group Treasurer, ex-Vice President of CapMac.org. “God knows how many dollars and troubles DriveDx saved me since I had several vital FinalCut projects on it.”

DriveDx is a combined drive health analysis and forecasting tool. It monitors and analyzes changes to S.M.A.R.T. attributes in order to continuously evaluate drive health status and predict drive failures. In addition to “Failed” and “OK” drive statutes DriveDx supports “Warning” and “Failing” statuses indicating that a drive is in a pre-failure status and backup of sensitive data is highly recommended.

DriveDx performs both SSD and HDD health diagnostics. Moreover, it uses a separate set of indicators for SSD and HDD to monitor drive health status. This is particularly important as SSD works different from HDD, and requires a different algorithm to check its health status. Also, SSDs typically are more dependent on firmware than HDDs, and DriveDx has been programmed to support many versions of firmware (please see our website for a complete list of supported firmware).

DriveDx allows configuring the delivery of customized drive status and free space reports by email and therefore does not require user presence to inform about drive status changes. In addition, DriveDx can launch built-in drive diagnostics self-tests. Drive self-tests will help to quickly identify if the drive is faulty.

DriveDx is the first utility of its kind to have a real user-friendly Mac-style interface. It is organized in a way that allows a user to view and understand drive status and its performance at a glance. User can switch between different view modes to drill up or down data related to drive health, including S.M.A.R.T. indicators and attributes, drive statistics and errors.

What’s New in DriveDx 1.8.1:

* Improved SSD and HDD health diagnostic algorithms and heuristics

* Fixed crash when sending email via some SMTP servers (like “smtp.outlook.com”) and port 587 when “Use encryption (SSL/TLS)” option is off,

* Improved support of “macOS Purgeable Space” for Disk Free Space Monitoring on macOS High Sierra (10.13).

* Many stability improvements

* Many cosmetics tweaks and fixes

DriveDx feature highlights:

* Support of modern SSDs and HDDs

* SSD lifetime left indicator

* Different routines for SSD and HDD health evaluation and diagnostics

* Real-time SSD & HDD health status monitoring

* User-friendly and intuitive UI

* Multi-tier warning system that will inform the user about deviations from the normal state of drive attributes

* Diagnostic Knowledge Base online auto-updating

* Drive overall health rating

* Drive overall performance rating (if drive supports this subset of indicators)

* Device statistics

* I/O errors monitoring

* Drive free space monitoring

* Support of drive short and full (extended) self-tests

* Sending a warning whenever a problem with a drive firmware exists

* Saving detailed drive status reports to a file

* Warning a user with pop-up notifications about errors and failures

* Displaying drive status on a macOS status bar

* Runs natively on macOS

System Requirements:

* macOS 10.6.8 or newer

Pricing and Availability – DriveDx has 4 types of licenses that are currently being offered on promotion:

* Personal License – $19.99 (USD)

* Family License – $39.99

* Business License – starting from $99.99

* IT-Consultant License – starting from $49.99

DriveDx can be purchased from the BinaryFruit website. A fully functional 15-day trial version is available for download at our website. Review copies are available upon request.

