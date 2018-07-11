3DTOPO releases Oilist 2.0 for iOS – Acclaimed Painting App

Garden Valley, Idaho – After nearly a year of development, 3DTOPO Inc. today announced that the 2.0 version of their acclaimed Oilist is now available on the App Store. Previous versions of Oilist were named as the App Store’s App of the Day in over 70 countries; twice.

3DTOPO’s Oilist app was designed to automatically generate unique and original works of art based on photos supplied by its user. For the 2.0 version, 3DTOPO reimagined Oilist’s generative process; to bring a more faithful simulation of natural painting techniques. Compared to the previous versions, Oilist now has higher resolution brush stroke work, improved brush stroke techniques, a detail brush pass, numerous other paint-specific enhancements and improvements across the app.

Oilist 2.0 adds 47 styles based on neural networks, each with three user selectable levels of abstraction. Each of the neural networks has been trained from different artwork to offer a range of possibilities. 3DTOPO claims that the neural networks add a sense of creativity to the Oilist 2.0’s improved painting techniques. In addition to the new neural network-based styles, Oilist includes a photo-realist style, which works similar to previous versions of Oilist.

What were the styles in previous versions of Oilist are now called “Presets” and may be dynamically changed anytime the painting process is unfolding. 3DTOPO claims that the new version adds: live style previews, faster and smoother gameplay while being more energy efficient, overall improved user experience, higher resolution brush strokes, a new detail brush pass, 47 new neural network-based styles, and various other improvements throughout the app.

3DTOPO claims that Oilist is not a photo filter. Since unlike most filter apps, Oilist will never generate the same results twice and is capable of creating from photo-realistic, to impressionistic, to abstract artwork based on the user’s photos. Instead of applying a fixed formula to an image as photo filters typically do, Oilist will first analyze the user’s image using computer vision technology then it will paint simulated paint particles with various brush strokes and techniques.

Oilist’s creator likens it to a video game for generating art, as Jeshua Lacock put it: “Oilist is a ground-breaking app, which allows the user to interact with the creative process as if Oilist is a fast-paced video game. While instead of scoring points, beautiful and original works of art are the reward. I think it is as exciting to watch the new painting evolve in front of you as it is to share the work that it creates.”

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 11.0 or later

* 158.3 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Oilist 2.0 is $2.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Photo & Video category. Promo codes and example output available upon request. For more information, please contact Jeshua Lacock.

Oilist 2.0

Purchase and Download

Vimeo Video (Preview)

Screenshot 1

Screenshot 2

Screenshot 3

3DTOPO Inc. is a premier iOS developer of world-class apps since 2011. Their ComicBook! app was named Best iPad Photography App of the Year (2011) by Apple. Their Oilist app has been named App of the Day in over 70 countries; twice. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 3DTOPO Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



