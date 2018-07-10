Virtual Take-Out Trivia 2 Go for iOS – New Pop Culture Trivia App

Los Angeles, California – Fans of trivia apps that are bored of ordinary and predictable offerings can now head to the App Store and experience the challenging, fun and ultra-addictive new app Virtual Take-Out(TM) Trivia 2 Go. There is no cost to download the app.

There are several unique aspects that make Virtual Take-Out(TM) Trivia 2 Go stand out and apart in a crowded trivia app marketplace. To start with, players can choose between solo mode and two-player mode. If they opt for the latter, they will seamlessly head over to an engaging virtual host named “Axcess” and have the opportunity to challenge their friends in real-time, or go head-to-head against random opponents from around the world.

In addition, there are over 1,200 questions (with more constantly being added) across multiple categories, such as movies, television, comics, games, pop culture, music and more. Plus, Virtual Take-Out(TM) Trivia 2 Go gets progressively more difficult as each trivia round unfolds, and there is a challenging time factor as well that adds to the excitement and pressure. Other key Virtual Take-Out(TM) Trivia 2 Go special features include:

* A sleek and colorful arcade-style interface

* Outstanding animation, graphics and sound

* Thrilling bonus round play

* Achievement badges

* Topical leaderboards

The app is also earning rave 5-star reviews, including one from an impressed player who wrote: “The trivia questions are challenging and they never repeat. The look of the game is cool. It’s also nice to have the option to play solo or play someone else.”

“It doesn’t matter whether someone is a noob, a geek or somewhere in between, Virtual Take-Out(TM) Trivia 2 Go is perfect for anyone with a pop culture obsession!” commented Eric Johns of Virtual Take-Out(TM) Casual Games, Inc.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Optimized for iOS devices up to and including iPhone 8 Plus

* Requires iOS 10.0 or later

* 168.8 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Virtual Take-Out Trivia 2 Go (v1.4) is Free (With In-App Purchases) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Entertainment category.

Founded in 2014, Virtual Take-Out(TM) Casual Games, Inc. is a Los Angeles based entertainment company and creator of the real-time pop culture trivia game app for mobile devices. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Virtual Take-Out Casual Games, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

