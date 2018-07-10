Machines at War 3 v3.0 Released for iOS, Android, Kindle

Tampa, Florida – Isotope 244 is pleased to announce that Machines at War 3 v3.0 is released for iOS, Android, and Kindle. The update includes new features, support for the latest devices, and bug fixes. This real time strategy game features over 130 different types of units and technologies to build and wage war with. The game boasts 21 campaign missions, unlimited random map skirmishes with many settings, and network multiplayer to challenge friends.

The update includes many features RTS fans have asked for, including full screen iPhone X support and enhanced views of the battlefield on larger tablets like the iPad Pro. The strategy game also now has a setting so players can customize their view of the battlefield to see more of the action. For Android the sound engine was replaced which fixes sound effects not playing on some devices.

Update Features:

* iPhone X now uses the full screen.

* iPad 10.5″ and 12.9″ now show more of the battlefield.

* Support for any device with a notch display, use the full screen.

* Added viewport setting to customize how big the units and GUI appear.

* Character talking dialog is now smaller on phone so you can see more of the battlefield.

* New sound engine, fixes sound effects not working on some Android devices.

Over 880 players rate the game 4.7 / 5 on the App Store & Google Play:

“The best RTS game available on iOS.” – MobileTechReview

“Machines at War 3 has a variety unmatched by other RTS titles.” – Nizulo

“The randomly generated maps mean that the experience is new each and every time.” – Daily Joypad

Game Features:

* Build over 130 different types of units and technologies

* Rescue the Omicron Initiative in 21 missions

* Command and conquer massive 5,000 unit battles

* Play unlimited random map skirmishes

* Conquer four friends in online multiplayer combat

* Deploy a full arsenal of infantry, aircraft, naval, and ground forces

Supported Languages:

* English, German, Chinese, Japanese, French, Korean, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian and Italian

Device Requirements:

* iOS 8.0 or Android 6.0 or later

* 196.1 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Machines at War 3 (v3.0) is only $6.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Games category. There is also an Android version available on Google play, as well as available on Kindle. Review copies available upon request.

Machines at War 3 (v3.0)

YouTube Video

Screenshot 1

Screenshot 2

Screenshot 3

Media Assets

Isotope 244 is an independent developer of games for iPad, iPhone, Mac, and Windows based in Tampa, FL USA. It was founded by James Bryant in 1999. Isotope 244 is best known for developing strategy and action games for both desktop and mobile devices. The company has received numerous awards for its real-time strategy and action games. Copyright (C) 2018 Isotope 244. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod, iPad and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

