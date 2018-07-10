AnyTrans Airs Free Cloud Manager to Manage and Share Multi-Cloud Files

Chengdu, China – Just after its well-renowned iPhone manager and Android manager, iMobie today is pleased to introduce AnyTrans for Cloud v1.1.0, a free cloud manager for Mac, Windows and Web. With AnyTrans for Cloud, users are able to enjoy a safer, faster and auto cloud file transfer, with easy content management and flexible online file sharing at one place, either on mobile, tablet, or computer. And all contents are guaranteed 100-percent safe and private under the dual-protection of Google 2FA and 256-bit SSL encryption.

With built-in cutting-edge technology, AnyTrans is tailored for cloud management that gives full ability to access and manage multi-clouds with just one login. Now, users can enjoy an intelligent cloud-to-cloud migration with lightning speed, or get it done even without Internet. By drag-and-drop, batch upload/download between cloud and computer is quite easy. Better yet, it’s able to safely share files and folders from any clouds, via email, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

“As an industry-leading content manager, AnyTrans is also expected to help those who want to manage multi-cloud files after earning the trust of over 10,100,000 iOS and Android users,” said Frank Kong, the CEO of iMobie Inc. “So we launched AnyTrans for Cloud, an all-in-one cloud manager to manage, transfer, and share files across multi-clouds. And everything here is 100-percent safe and private via the protection of Google 2FA and 256-bit SSL encryption.”

Manage All Multi-clouds Files in One Single Platform:

As a tailored cloud manager, AnyTrans allows you to take control over all contents across multi-clouds at one place. Just one login, you can bind all cloud accounts together for management without switching apps back and forth. The “smart search” shortcut even helps fast spot the target files, folders or cloud across multiple clouds. With this flexible UI, you are free to add, delete, copy, and rename files as you wish.

Transfer Cloud Contents in Blazingly Fast Speed:

AnyTrans also brings users a flexible yet speedy cloud transfer. With it, you can enjoy an automatic cloud-to-cloud migration via setting a schedule, fast and convenient, or transfer files to the target cloud even without network. Moreover, it’s always simple & fast to batch upload or download stuff between clouds and computer.

Share Cloud Files Folders Via a Simple Link:

For those who’d love to share cloud contents, AnyTrans provides multiple ways for file sharing to meet various demands. Without re-downloading or re-uploading, you can just send a short link through email, Facebook, Twitter, Google via 256-bit SSL encryption protection. You have full control over everything shared by restricting download times, setting expired time – all in one place.

AnyTrans for Cloud is a free cloud manager for everyone worldwide. Sign up today, and you’ll also get Premium Plan and extra gift. Get it before it’s gone.

AnyTrans for Cloud

AnyTrans for Cloud Guide

Sign Up AnyTrans and Get Exclusive Gifts

iMobie Inc. was established at the end of 2011, and located in Tianfu Software Park, one of the biggest software engineering zones in China. The brand name iMobie is from I’M Optimistic, Brave, Independent and Efficient, which represents the main characters of their teammates. On the early stage of iMobie, they focus on developing iPhone, iPod, iPad transfer, manager and maintenance software for making users’ Mobile Digital Life easier. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 iMobie Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac OS X, iPhone, iPod, iPad and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

