Verv – a fresh vision for a Health & Fitness leader

Minsk, Belarus – Red Rock Apps – one of the most downloaded Health & Fitness mobile app developers on iOS – has announced a major rebrand by introducing its new brand Verv, which expresses its expanded vision for a healthy lifestyle. The company continues to improve its leading apps for weight loss, as well as expanding its services to guide users to reach their overall health and lifestyle goals.

Since its launch back in 2013, Red Rock Apps has developed weight loss apps that have earned a leading position in health and fitness category and, in total, have attracted over 65 million users globally. The key to their success is providing simple weight loss solutions that are personalized to deliver optimal results for users. By following easy running, fitness and walking workouts, people fulfill their weight loss ambitions and stay on track.

While the apps have been focused on weight loss, the users often requested additional guidance related to other areas of their health and lifestyle. This focused the company on the interconnections between physical activity, nutrition, sleep and mindfulness to get the best results for users.

It was decided to revise the company’s brand direction, and expand beyond weight loss. The new vision is based upon the ability to provide reliable, guided solutions for better heart health, stress-relief, muscle gain and more. The changes have also touched upon the brand’s appearance – it has received a vibrant name – Verv, and a new fresh look.

Verv has expanded recently with a Meditations & Sounds app – to help people decompress after stressful days and sleep better. The product offerings will continue to grow to offer personalized solutions for our users’ goals of a healthy lifestyle.

Verv is defined by simplicity, effectiveness and personalization. Thus, it seeks to provide easy and individually-adjustable solutions that help yield the best possible results. It is No. 1 in the US in its category with most downloads over the last 12 months, is available in 10 languages and in all countries, and aims to further accelerate growth by delivering on future users needs for healthy lifestyle guidance.

Verv (Red Rock Apps) was launched in 2013 and since then has developed weight loss apps that have attracted over 65 mln users all over the world (July 2018). Now the company focuses on developing products for the whole lifestyle, striving to make a significant, actual difference in the health and well-being of people around the world. Through mobile apps Verv offers simple personalized solutions that help live happier and achieve personal lifestyle goals.

