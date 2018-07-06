iOS 12 Guidebook – eBook guide for iOS 12 on iPhone and iPad released

Poole, United Kingdom – Tap Guides is today delighted to announce its latest book: iOS 12 Guidebook. Brought to you by the expert team at Tap Guides, and written by best-selling technology author Thomas Anthony, iOS 12 Guidebook reveals everything you need to know about the world’s most advanced mobile operating system.

iOS 12 is designed to make your iPhone and iPad even faster, more responsive, and more delightful to use. It features new apps, such as Measure, or Stocks on iPad, while introducing new additions to your most loved apps, such as Memojis in Messages. It’s also more secure, more friendly to use, and better than ever before.

iOS 12 Guidebook examines all the major changes in detail, reveals a wealth of minor changes, and takes a look at the visual differences on both iPhone and iPad. It also includes detailed tutorials and tips for all the major apps and settings.

Inside you’ll discover:

* How to install iOS 12 on your device

* Major new features and apps

* Visual differences

* The basics of using iOS

* Detailed app tutorials

* Essential Settings and configurations

* & much more

Device Requirements:

* Available on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac & Kindle Devices

* Print Length: 476 Pages

Pricing and Availability:

iPhone X Pro Guide is $2.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide exclusively through the iBookstore in the Computers and Reference categories.

