iMac Guidebook – eBook for iMac & High Sierra released

Poole, United Kingdom – Tap Guides is today delighted to announce its latest book: iMac Guidebook. Brought to you by the expert team at Tap Guides, and written by best-selling technology author Thomas Anthony, iMac Guidebook is packed with top tips and in-depth tutorials. You’ll learn about exciting iMac features such as its massive 27-inch Retina display, discover how to use macOS High Sierra and its built-in apps, plus much more. Available in eBook format, exclusively through the iBooks Store.

If you’re looking for a desktop Mac, then the iMac is pretty much the best choice you can make. It has a massive, 27-inch, 5K LED display, it’s fast, it’s beautiful, and it also works with macOS High Sierra: the best desktop operating system available. iMac Guidebook is the perfect companion for your new Mac. By the time you’ve finished reading, you’ll be an expert in nearly everything iMac and macOS related.

Inside you’ll discover:

* Everything you need to know about the iMa & High Sierra

* How to set up your Mac

* How to use the Magic Mouse and TrackPad

* Detailed app tutorials

* How to edit photos

* Essential settings and configurations

* Troubleshooting tips

Device Requirements:

* Available on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Windows, & Kindle Devices

* eBook Pages: 378 Pages

Pricing and Availability:

iMac Guidebook is $3.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies), and available worldwide exclusively through the iBooks Store in the Computers and References categories.

Launched in 2015, Tap Guides Ltd publishes eBooks and interactive apps that teach users how to use their iOS devices. Tap Guides most notable book to date is the iPad Pro Guidebook.

