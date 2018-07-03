WaterField Launches 5th Crowdsourced Design Project for New Gear Cases

San Francisco, California – San Francisco’s WaterField Designs, an innovative leader in custom laptop sleeves, bags and device-specific cases, announces its fifth crowdsourced design project to create the next generation of Gear Cases. Company owner, Gary Waterfield invites customer participation through a personalized video and a one-minute survey.

As the company compiles feedback and begins prototyping, WaterField keeps customer design-team members abreast of progress with updates and continued invitations to submit feedback. The “rapid prototyping” process of these customer-ideated products results in highly functional gear that addresses customer needs directly. This attention to detail, coupled with a stylish aesthetic, differentiates WaterField products from competitors.

“We currently offer Gear Pouches and Cases for various needs, from general organizational to device-specific – like our iPad Pro Gear Case and our iPhone Camera Bag. Even so, good customers continually tell us, “‘What you really need is…,'” explained company owner Gary Waterfield. “Over the last twenty years, many of our best ideas originated from customers. Given the success of our past four community-design projects, we’re again asking customers for inspiration – this time for new and improved gear cases.”

This next-generation Gear Case community-sourced design project is the fifth time WaterField has formally engaged with customers to solicit input for product design. Although it has always listened to customers for product ideas, WaterField initially formalized the process using the Kickstarter platform with the design of a highly-organized travel wallet.

When Nintendo launched the Switch gaming console, WaterField fine-tuned its crowdsourcing design process to more directly communicate with users and developed a collection of cases specific to the needs of the Switch gamers. High customer and company satisfaction with the process led WaterField to again engage customers in developing the innovative Air Porter Carry-on for frequent travelers, the iPhone Camera Bag for iPhoneographers, and most recently, the Pro Executive Backpack for professional work environments.

WaterField’s initial survey runs now through July 10, 2018, when the first update with survey results and design progress will be made available to participants.

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to stylishly and responsibly transport their technology. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full-range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information at "Our Story”. WaterField Designs, SFBags and and Air Porter Carry-on and Pro Executive Backpack are trademarks of WaterField Designs. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright (C)2018. All Rights Reserved.

