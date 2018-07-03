AudFree Audio Capture Lets You Record Any Sound on Mac Losslessly

Shenzhen, Guangdong – As one of the top leaders in providing audio solutions, AudFree officially launched its new audio software called AudFree Audio Capture for Mac to customers worldwide, aiming to help them easily recording all types of audios from any source on macOS.

No matter what kinds of music you are playing on Mac, including streaming music, online radios or local songs, games, movies playing via Safari, Chrome, iTunes, QT, YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, AudFree Audio Capture will easily grab all the audio tracks while reserving the original sound quality with only a few clicks.

Thanks to its advanced recording core, AudFree Audio Capture is made a multi-track audio recording tool which can grab multiple audio tracks simultaneously in same or different formats. Besides, it’s able to intelligently detect the gaps between all individual songs while recording different tracks. In other words, you don’t need to worry about the whole recordings will mix together. You just need to start the recording and then leave all the tasks to the app itself.

In addition to that, AudFree Audio Capture also provides the options for users to flexibly trim and merge the recorded audio tracks. You can either split the large recording into small segments or mix multiple audio recordings into a whole track. And with a built-in ID3 tags editor, this smart Mac music recorder can also keep and fix the ID tags intelligently. You are also allowed to edit the missing tags, such as title, artist, album, year, genre, cover if you like.

Once recorded, AudFree Audio Capture enables users to save the audio records into popular formats, like MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC, M4A, and M4B for diverse use on most media players, including Apple iPod, iPad, iPhone, Sony Walkman, iRiver, Creative Zen and so forth.

Other features of AudFree Audio Capture for Mac like customizing output audio quality, easy-to-use interface, professional music manager, make it outstanding from other competitive tools in the market.

Pricing and Availability:

Apart from Mac, AudFree Audio Recorder is also available for Windows OS. Currently it’s sold from $19.95 to $39.95 (USD), from single user license to family license. Users can download the trial version of this software to test before buying.

