Graphic Node hit on infographic with the new Infographics Prime Mac app

Sakiai, Lithuania – Graphic Node, developers of popular Mac productivity assistant applications, have launched a brand-new product today. Infographics Prime is the new universal infographics powerhouse, designed for use with various productivity and image editing applications. Infographics prime offers over 1000 unique infographics templates for use with the following productivity and image editing apps:

* Apple Keynote

* Apple Pages

* Microsoft PowerPoint

* Microsoft Word

* Adobe Photoshop

* Adobe Illustrator

* Google Slides

This is the widest range of supported application from any products of the kind on the Mac App Store. Content is currently divided into 6 categories:

* Country Maps

* Elements

* Timelines

* Diagrams

* Text & Tables

* Charts

“We have noticed a significant increase in requests for infographics themes and templates in some of our other products recently. Our design team spent countless hours developing new items and adapting them for use with a large range of software” – said Arunas Puodziukas, general manager of Graphic Node. “We have developed over 400 original designs and brought them into one convenient application, where they are sorted by software and category. Of course, we will not stop there, and in true Graphic Node fashion, we will keep adding content to the app over time. We are sure it will become an indispensable infographics tool for many!”

Pricing and Availability:

Infographics Prime 1.0.1 is available now on the Mac App Store for $19.99 (USD). Apple Keynote, Apple Pages, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Word, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Google Slides apps are not included and should be obtained from their respective developers.

Graphic Node is a graphic design company based in Lithuania and committed to creating exceptional templates and themes for the Mac OS X community. The company defines its work through careful attention to rich visuals, ease of use and wide adaptability. Graphic Node’s products are designed to save users time and help them achieve the best results. Copyright (C) 2018 Graphic Node. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac OS X, and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

