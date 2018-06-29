24U Software releases 24U SimpleFile Plug-In 3.0.3

Prague, Czech Republic – 24U Software is proud to announce the release of 24U SimpleFile Plug-In 3.0.3. 24U SimpleFile Plug-In lets your FileMaker solutions easily access files stored anywhere on your hard drive, server, or network, allowing users to keep their files and documents organized without ever leaving the solution’s user interface.

With 24U SimpleFile Plug-In your solution can easily create, delete, copy, move, and rename files and folders anywhere on your hard disk, on the FileMaker Server’s hard disk, or any other network connected shared folder. You don’t even have to care about converting between different file path notations as the plug-in understands them and can easily convert between them.

This update addresses an issue when Plug-ins randomly crashed on macOS while calling the Plug-in functions and is recommended to all users of version 10.13 High Sierra.

What is new in version 3:

* Better stability and full compatibility with FileMaker(R) Server 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16

* Full compatibility with FileMaker Pro 16 in both 32-bit and 64-bit architectures

* More options in file/folder selection dialogs

* Interaction with OS X Finder, Windows Explorer, and other apps

* ZIP compressing files and folders

What is possible with 24U SimpleFile Plug-In:

* Creating, deleting, copying, moving, and renaming files and folders

* Checking kinds and sizes of files and folders

* Checking and setting creation and modification date & time, privileges

* Choosing file, folder and new file name via system dialog

* Reading folders (list of items)

* Reading and writing files (whole contents or part, append, modify)

* Support for full and relative paths (cross-platform)

* Automated recognition of different path formats

* Support for explicitly specified text encodings

* Reading and writing binary files as hexadecimal dump

* 100% Unicode

Software Requirements and Compatibility:

* For Mac OS X 24U SimpleFile Plug-In 3.0.3 requires any Intel Mac, 4 GB RAM, Mac OS X 10.10, FileMaker Pro 13 Advanced or newer or FileMaker Server 13 or newer. Minimum requirements for Mac OS X are Macintosh, 2 GB RAM, Mac OS X 10.7 Lion, FileMaker Pro 11 or newer or FileMaker Server 12 or newer.

* For Windows it requires 1.6 GHz processor, 4 GB RAM, Windows 7 or newer, FileMaker Pro 13 Advanced or newer or FileMaker Server 13 or newer. Minimum requirements for Windows are 1 GHz processor, 1 GB RAM, Windows XP SP3, FileMaker Pro 11 or newer or FileMaker Server 12 or newer.

FileMaker Pro Compatibility:

* Fully compatible with FileMaker Pro 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17

* Older versions with limited functionality are available for FileMaker Pro 4-10

FileMaker Server Compatibility

* Fully compatible with FileMaker Server 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17

Pricing and Availability:

24U SimpleFile Plug-In is available as a shareware. User can install 24U SimpleFile Plug-In, and try it out for the period of 14 days free of charge. After this period, 24U SimpleFile Plug-In can stop working and require a registration code. User will get this code after he pays for a license. Licenses for 24U SimpleFile Plug-In start at $49 (USD) per user, volume discounts are available for 5 or more users. Server licenses start at $499, discounted when buying for 2 or more servers. This version 3.0.3 is free for customers of version 3.0.

