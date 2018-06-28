AirBeamTV launches Mirror to Mac for screen mirroring from iPhone to Mac

Naarden, Netherlands – Mirror to Mac, a new iPhone and iPad application for screen mirroring from iOS devices to Mac is available today. The Mirror to Mac app, sold on the iTunes App Store, is the first app to allow for wireless screen mirroring, without the need to install an additional receiver application on the Mac.

According to Jan van Ottele, co-founder and CEO of AirBeamTV, there are many interesting use cases for screen mirroring from iPhone or iPad to Apple Macs: “Mirror to Mac is perfect for anyone who needs to share mobile device content with a large group of people. Consumer can use it to share family photos and videos at a social gathering. Some people actually have Mac Minis connected to large screen TVs, for them, this app is perfect. Also businesses can use it to display presentations or specific iPhone and iPad apps during a meeting.”

To start screen mirroring, customers need to download the Mirror for Mac app from the App Store. Before using the app, Screen Recording should be enabled in the iPhone or iPad Control Centre. The Company provides a video tutorial and a step-by-step guide on how to do this. After enabling Screen Recording in Control Centre, users can use the app to connect to the Chrome Browser on their Mac. After connecting to the Mac, a user can slide up Control Centre from within any app, firmly press and hold the screen recording button and start mirroring.

Mirror for Mac ($4.99 USD) runs on every iPhone or iPad that uses iOS 11 or newer. It works on any Mac, as long as the Google Chrome browser (which can be downloaded for free) is installed.

AirBeamTV was founded in 2014 to develop applications for wireless screen mirroring to Smart TVs, network streamers and other devices. It is based in Naarden, The Netherlands. Prior to launching the Mirror to Mac app, the Company released a range of successful screen mirroring applications for Mac, iPhone and iPad. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2014-2018 AirBeamTV. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, macOS, iPhone, iPad, iPod and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

