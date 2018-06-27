AudFree Unveiled Spotify Downlaoder to Download Spotify Songs as MP3

Shenzhen, China – AudFree, an innovative multimedia studio, officially launched its online store with one of the most popular music solutions for Spotify, namely AudFree Spotify Music Converter, which was specially designed to free Spotify music addicts from any audio annoyance by helping them unlocking DRM protection from Spotify songs as well as extracting the tracks to unprotected MP3 so that they can freely enjoy any Spotify song and playlist on all widely used devices even in offline mode.

AudFree Spotify Music Converter – Download Spotify Songs/Playlists as MP3 without Premium

As Spotify songs are locked by DRM, it’s impossible for free users to download the music streams offline. Even paid users who can save Spotify songs offline are only allowed to listen to the downloads on selected devices due to DRM. That’s why AudFree Spotify Music Converter comes out, aiming to solving this annoyance for both free and premium subscribers once and for all.

Now with AudFree Spotify Music Converter, even free users of Spotify are able to freely download and extract any track, album and playlist from Spotify for offline playing in just one click. This intelligent Spotify music downloader can not only download Spotify music offline, but can also convert the protected Spotify songs from OGG Vorbis to MP3, AAC, FLAC, WAV and other common audio formats. In addition, it’s able to retain the lossless music quality and ID3 tags, including track number, title, artist, album, composer, cover, etc. while converting. To achieve better output quality, it also lets you customize the audio parameters, like audio codec, channel, bit rate, sample rate, etc. according to your own needs. Once downloaded, you are able to play the offline Spotify songs on any MP3 player, such as Apple iPod, iPad, Zune, Sony Walkman, iRiver, Creative Zen and more.

“This music downloader for Spotify is standing out of competitors mainly because of the better performance it presents. Only in one click, you can drag any track from Spotify and convert it to any other format without losing any quality, while most other similar tools take a complicated process to complete the downloading.” said James, the R&D director of AudFree Software.

Pricing and Availability:

Now this simple-to-use Spotify Music Converter is available for both Mac and Windows OS with free trial versions provided. The full version is sold at $19.95 for single license and $39.95 (USD) for family license. Users can navigate to the official online store of AudFree to find more details about this product.

As an innovation-driven multimedia studio, AudFree is focused on developing and providing industry-leading DRM removal solutions for streaming music addicts, such as users of Apple Music, Spotify songs, Audible audioboks, iTunes music and more. With a passionate team full of dedicated individuals, AudFree is aiming to make your digital life much easier and bring more fun to you when enjoying music. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 AudFree. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, macOS, iTunes, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

