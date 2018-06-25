Super Candy Ball released for iOS – Unique Fingertip Match Game

Shanghai, China – StarSprite Studios is proud to announce the release of Super Candy Ball, the company’s unique fingertip match game developed for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices. Super Candy Ball is a new and different match game you won’t find anywhere else. In this fun, animated game, players must move candy balls so that they group freely to create explosive matches.

Escape from boredom and stimulate your mind by moving your finger and using your talent for solving puzzles. Collect stars to unlock special items to help them pass very tricky levels. Offering 4 different game modes, there are power ball, color bombs and various another magical booster to help with challenging levels. Take on this fantastic super candy ball along or play with your friends to see who can get the top score!

Super Candy Ball Features:

* Free to play and fun for everyone

* Offer 4 different game modes

* Power ball, color Bombs and various another magical booster to help with challenging levels

* Collect stars to unlock special items to help you pass those tricky levels

* Spin the wheel to earn daily rewards

* Starts off easy but gets challenging fast

“Super Candy Ball is an excellent, well-presented game, friendly to both long and short play sessions.” – Inside Mobile Apps

“The whole game is well executed and we really love to tap on one of the runes, for the animation is so smooth.” – Fun 2 Tap

Device Requirements:

* iPhone 5s or later and iPod touch (6th generation)

* iPad 5th generation or later (Supports iPad Pro)

* Requires iOS 9.0 or later

* 111.4 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Super Candy Ball is Free (With In-App Purchases) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Games category. Have fun playing Super Candy ball! if you have any questions or concerns, please contact Zhang Kai.

Located in Shanghai, China, StarSprite Studios is a new iOS game studio. Copyright (C) 2018 StarSprite Studios. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

