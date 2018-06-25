Output Factory Server for InDesign Adds Page Size To Output File Names

Toronto (ON), Canada – Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory Server 2.0.18, a feature update to company’s output automation tool for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory Server automates InDesign production workflow by processing files from watched hot folders. The software offloads printing and exporting from InDesign to a central system leaving operator workstations free from the output process.

The new version lets users add InDesign page dimensions to the variable names of exported output files. The update adds three new tokens: page width, page height, and measurement units, which gives users the complete flexibility in choosing the desired page size format for the output file name. In addition, the new version improves the reliability of AppleScript and JavaScript scripts integration in printing workflows.

“Output Factory Server is an extremely useful utility for a busy production facility or advertising agency”, writes David Creamer in Layers magazine. “The setup process is simple and users experience is very straightforward. It can save lots of time – which equates to money.”

Output Factory Server is intended to run on a dedicated machine and serve unlimited users on a network via watched hot folders. Users can create hot folders for different output targets such as hi-res PDF, large format printing, Flash files and so on. The app offers the following key features:

* Output InDesign files automatically from hot folders

* Supports print, PDF, PostScript, TIFF, EPUB and other formats

* Output to multiple formats from a single hot folder

* Automatic email notifications on errors and other events

* Layer versioning

* Run custom scripts

* Variable output file names

* Automatic preflighting

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory Server can be purchased from Zevrix web site for $699.95 (USD), as well as from authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The upgrade to version 2 is $350 for the licensed users of Output Factory Server 1.x and BatchOutput Server. Output Factory Server requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2018.

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides automation and productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud and Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office output on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit their website. Copyright (C) 2018 Zevrix Solutions. All Rights Reserved. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

