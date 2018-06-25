Create Booklet – #1 Booklet App offers custom Dark Mode to all

Ratingen, Germany – TheKeptPromise is proud to announce the release of Create Booklet Version 2.1, the #1 macOS app to create a real physical booklet of any size easily from PDF using any printer. Most people prefer sitting back and enjoying a physical book to leaning forward and squinting at a monitor. Reading stories, documents, poems, music, instructions, sermons, lyrics, etc. on paper is much easier on the eyes and handier. With Create Booklet transform a PDF or document into instructions for you and any printer to output and create a physical booklet.

Create Booklet performs it’s magic by making imposition (usually an arcane art only understood by a chosen few) easy. Imposition is one of the fundamental steps in the prepress printing process. It consists of the arrangement of the printed product’s pages, in order to obtain various sized booklets, faster printing, stitching, binding, cutting and reduction of paper waste.

“I facilitate writing workshops with different communities in a variety of settings: in libraries, universities, writing studios, and arts spaces for youth, adult learners, and marginalized folks. As part of these workshops, I create a final zine containing participants’ work and invite them to share their writing with an audience. I regularly use Create Booklet for all my workshops. It’s a serious time-saver. Create Booklet has resulted in a lot of happy community members.” – Fiona Raye Clarke

TheKeptPromise, CEO, Christoph Vogelbusch adds: “The world looks forward to Dark Mode in the macOS update Mojave coming this fall. We thought, why not make the Dark Mode style available in Create Booklet 2, today. So, Create Booklet can now display in Dark Mode customized with 2 tints, Aqua and Dark Aqua, running in the current macOS 10.13 (back to 10.10) but is also totally compatible with the future macOS 10.14 Mojave. Get the first taste of Dark Mode of Mojave by using Create Booklet today.”

Major Features – Easy to Use – This is all most people need to know.

* A single click workflow

* Booklet Factory: Process many booklets automatically. Apply the same presets to all or individually

* Create a booklet from any app: Our PDF Service let’s you print from any document directly into Create Booklet

Powerful:

* Advanced Settings: Find anything you need and fine tune Create Booklet for your product

* Custom Presets: Create your own Presets for your daily use. You can even mark it as default in the Preferences

* Mini Booklet Imposition: Design complex impositions, based on how your booklets should be on the big sheet of paper: We support fold and cut as well as cutting the full stack of paper

* Mini/Micro Booklet and Book supported

* Duplex Printer: Built for it

* Manual Duplex: Create Booklet can handle this too

Direct PDF editing:

* Insert Empty pages

* Insert images

* Insert complete PDFs

* Reorder pages

* Remove unneeded pages

* Split ladscape pages into two portait ones

* Rotate pages

Booklet Features:

* Export your booklet to a new PDF

* Instantly print from Create Booklet

* Select output print format and orientation

* Autocreate output paper size form the input document

* Decide which PDF boxes are used as media and as crop box

* Scale Pages based on fitting OR the input size

* Fine adjust and layout your PDF to the final output size

* Reverse booklet page order (allows right to left documents usage!)

* Print pages in straight order, necessary in some specific use cases

* Support for auto-rotation of landscape pages

* Add page numbers with positioning and font settings

* Split thick booklets into multiple thin ones or to create a book

* Easily find booklet splits: Create Booklet adds an empty page in between!

* Creep compensation! Shift content to the inside so you can cut off the paper stand out

* Easily staple booklets: Create Booklet adds staple marks on first and last page

* Rasterize complete PDF documents. Can save corrupted PDFs!

* Add a PDF crop box

* Print cut marks onto the first sheet of paper or all

* Create your own custom Imposition in our Mini Booklets feature

* Preview our cut guides before you print

* Dark Mode from macOS 10.10 to 10.14

Raves and Reviews:

“I use your CreateBooklet workflow mostly for printing sheet music which I obtain via download, usually. I print double-sided on tabloid-sized paper (11×17 inch) and fold these in half and saddle-staple them. CreateBooklet makes figuring out how to order the pages (“imposition”) effortless. My favorite such piece of music is a work for organ piece which was arranged for piano, which I obtained from the person I heard play it on the piano in concert; the music is basically out of print so this was the only way for me to obtain a study copy of the work.” – Irl Smith

“I play role-playing games. I wanted to run a game of DCCRPG but didn’t have a physical rule book. (Having a physical copy of the rules is more useful at the table than relying on a digital copy. Less distracting, as well.) That’s how I found Create Booklet. I printed a 460 page PDF to 115 signatures, folded them, assembled them and a few hours later I had my own printed copy of the rule book! This would have been impossible were it not for Create Booklet and how easy it made it to generate the signatures, get the printing right, preview it, etc. Excellent product!” – Jeff “kleefaj” Bernstein

“I am sufficiently old to still prefer efficient hard copy to flipping through web pages for permanence and easy reference. I have happily and efficiently used Create Booklet to keep kitchen recipes from assorted stories, collections of dance instructions, etc., and printing User’s Guides for new software. It is so straightforward and easy to work with that using it has become an automatic response.” – Angus Henry

“OMG! This is about the best and most valuable utility I have found in a loooong time. Finally I can create and print booklets from within Quark XPress without having to pay a fortune for their Printcollection XTension. Thank you so much!!!” – Guido Henkel

“Wow. I wish this existed years ago, or that I’d known about it. Thank YOU.” – Mark

“THANK YOU for Create Booklet! I have used it several times now to print out playbills for my children’s various school plays, and it has been an absolute lifesaver.” – William W. Lin

“I can’t speak highly enough of this app! My activities involve extensive production of music parts for orchestral players – Create Booklet has transformed my endeavours completely. This was a complex and tedious process and usually meant clicking at least 4 settings every time I needed to print double sided – not any more! My workflow has suddenly and magically become a pleasure. Create Booklet automates the process through a very straight forward set-up (with graphics to help) from inside the app. Congratulations and thank you to the developers.” – LK Brass

“So helpful! I have tried many apps to easily print a booklet (neighborhood directory, club yearbook, etc) and Create Booklet is the best!” – Ndegan

“Create Booklet is Awesome! I have a small business and we do a lot of printing on a very expensive copier, but with all the bells and whistles on the machine, I still could not get it to print booklets correctly…, until I installed and used Create Booklet!” – Surf182

“This Create booklet may just save my wedding :)” – Tim

“Create Booklet is simply amazing. Drop dead simple to use, and the results are perfect.” – Nate

“Thank you SO MUCH – this program is a life-saver. Or at least a hair-saver, because I was about ready to pull mine out! Thank you!” – Linda Lewis

“WOW!!! This just made my printer 10 times more useful.” – Julian Miller

Now the Create Booklet app for macOS does this for anyone. There have been digital imposition software in the past but they were either difficult to use, restricted to certain printers or crazy expensive. Even now some imposition apps cost $400 or more. Create Booklet takes this art and makes it available to use on any printer, by anyone, easily, for only $20 (USD).

TheKeptPromise

Create Booklet 2 (v2.1)

Purchase and Download from Mac App Store

YouTube Channel

Media Assets

TheKeptPromise, home of apps like Create Booklet (the most donwloaded Mac Booklet app of the last decade) and MyTeeth (which was featured by Apple in their parenthood! TV ad), is an app development company based in Ratingen/Germany and creates software that lives up to its promise. The company develops solutions in areas they feel the customer needs are not met. TheKeptPromise is a start-up of award winning professionals who have published scientific papers, have had photos selected by National Geographic, 1px and more. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 TheKeptPromise. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



