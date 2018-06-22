Keep It 1.4 adds Markdown editing, encrypted items, and more

Swansea, United Kingdom – Reinvented Software is pleased to announce Keep It 1.4 is available today. This version adds Markdown editing and previewing, encrypted items, and word counts for notes and other editable text documents. The Mac version also gains the ability to open anything in a window, show margins for any editable text document opened in its own window, and navigate the history of viewed items.

Keep It is a notebook, scrapbook and organizer, ideal for writing notes, saving web links, organizing documents, and finding them again. Available on Mac, iPad and iPhone, Keep It is the destination for all those things you want to put somewhere, confident you will find them again later. Keep It is the successor to Together, a brand new app that preserves the very best of its predecessor, but recast for today and the future.

Keep It 1.4 has a dedicated Markdown editor on both Mac and iOS. This includes syntax highlighting, editing assistance for things such as headings, emphasis, links, images and lists, and a choice of styles for both editor and preview.

Individual items can now be encrypted with a password, and temporarily viewed with that password, Face ID or Touch ID (including on MacBook Pro with Touch Bar). Encrypted files in Keep It are Zip files that use AES-256 encryption and can also be opened in apps that support that format.

In Keep It 1.4 for Mac anything can now be opened in its own window (or tab), and for editable text documents opened in their own windows, Keep It can now show margins to constrain the width of the text to aid readability. Keep It can also show a word count and other statistics such as the number of characters, sentences and paragraphs in notes and rich text files in the format bar on Mac (needs High Sierra or later), or below the text on iPad and iPhone.

Keep It 1.4 also includes navigation history to move back and forth between viewed items on Mac, improved previews for video and audio files, improvements when importing mail messages, the ability to copy clickable links to lists, and many other improvements.

About Keep It:

Pretty much anything can be added to Keep It, including notes, web links, Markdown, rich and plain text documents, PDFs, images, or any other kind of file, using drag and drop, its share extension, the Services menu, or a browser bookmarklet. Keep It can also create new files of any type from stationery, and uses iCloud to make everything available across your devices and to share folders and items with others.

Keep It has all the organization tools you could need, including folders, tags, colored labels, and bundles. Keep It stores everything you add as files in folders that you can access in the Finder on Mac or the Files app on iOS 11, and open in other apps for editing. Saving files to these folders will automatically add them.

Building on Together, just about everything in Keep It has been improved or streamlined to work consistently across Mac and iOS, while taking advantage of each platform’s unique strengths. Keep It’s innovative tag filter that can drill down through combinations of related tags, and works in conjunction with search, which offers suggestions and makes it easy to combine terms. Keep It for Mac’s Compact Mode reduces the app to a single column, ideal for using as a floating window, or alongside another full screen app in split view, as you would on iPad.

Pricing and Availability:

Keep It for Mac 1.4 requires macOS 10.12 Sierra or later, and is available as a free 15-day trial. A license for Keep It for Mac costs $49.99 (USD), and will include all Keep It Version 1.x updates. Together 3 users can purchase a $24.99 upgrade, or get a free copy if Together 3 was purchased during its final 6 months on sale. Keep It is also available on the Mac App Store, also with a free trial, and a choice of one-time purchases to buy Keep It, upgrade from Together, along with monthly ($2.49) or yearly ($19.99) subscriptions. Keep It for iPad and iPhone is available separately with either monthly ($1.49) or yearly ($9.99) subscriptions.

