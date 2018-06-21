Recosoft ships IR2Office – Convert Illustrator to PowerPoint & Keynote

Osaka, Japan – Recosoft Corporation, the creators of PDF conversion software and workflow automation plug-ins for Adobe(R) InDesign(R), has shipped IR2Office 2018. IR2Office is a new plug-in for Adobe Illustrator which converts Illustrator (.ai) files to the Microsoft PowerPoint and Apple Keynote formats while maintaining layout accuracy.

IR2Office converts the text, associated fonts, vector graphics, images along with the corresponding property information to the equivalent Microsoft PowerPoint or Apple Keynote data and property; converting every artboard to an equivalent slide in the final PowerPoint or Keynote document type.

“IR2Office solves the difficult issue of getting Adobe Illustrator content into Microsoft PowerPoint and Apple Keynote formats while ensuring the data remain editable. IR2Office is the latest addition to our tools of workflow automation solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud” – Paramjit Chadha, MD, Recosoft Corporation”

IR2Office saves you valuable time in recreating Illustrator content in PowerPoint and Keynote as the Illustrator data and layout structure are maintained. IR2Office has been designed to provide seamless integration with Adobe Illustrator eliminating the necessity to acquire and install additional tools; resulting in enhanced workflow automation and providing huge cost savings in both time and expense.

Features:

* Support for Adobe Illustrator CC – IR2Office operates as a plug-in for Adobe Illustrator enabling you to directly convert Illustrator CC 2015 or higher documents to the target format.

* Save to Office formats – IR2Office converts the Illustrator file to the Microsoft PowerPoint or Apple Keynote type.

* Accurate Conversion – IR2Office maintains the layout of the document when converted to the PowerPoint or Keynote type. Text, Vector Graphics, Images, Gradients and other object property information are converted appropriately.

* Simple interface – Simply open up the Illustrator file to export to PowerPoint or Keynote type and choose the Export to Keynote or Export to PowerPoint command.

* Exports all artboards – IR2Office converts all artboards in the Illustrator file to a corresponding slide in the resulting PowerPoint or Keynote file type.

System Requirements:

* macOS 10.11.6 or higher

* Intel based Mac

* Adobe Illustrator CC 2015, CC 2017 or CC 2018

Pricing and Availability

IR2Office 2018 is available immediately in the following configuration from the Recosoft web store (per license): ID2Office 2018 Annual subscription (macOS) $99.99 (USD).

Recosoft Corporation has pioneered PDF2Office(R), the de-facto PDF-to-Excel, PDF-to-Word, PDF-to-PowerPoint, PDF-to-OmniGraffle conversion utility; PDF2Office(R) for iWork, the PDF-to-Keynote, PDF-to-Numbers and PDF-to-Pages conversion application; ID2Office, the InDesign-to-Word, InDesign-to-PowerPoint converter; and PDF2ID(R) the de-facto PDF-to-InDesign conversion tool. The company is a leader in designing and delivering PDF converters and InDesign software solutions enhancing workflow automation and productivity. IR2Office, ID2Office, PDF2Office, PDF2ID, PDFtoID are trademarks or registered trademarks of Recosoft Corporation in the US and/or other countries. Microsoft, Excel, PowerPoint, Word and the Office logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the US and/or other countries. Adobe, Illustrator, InDesign and Creative Cloud are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe System Incorporated in the US and/or other countries. Apple, Macintosh, macOS, Mac, Numbers, Keynote, Pages, iWork, iPod, iPhone, iOS, iPAD are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Apple, Inc. in the US and or other countries. All other trademarks are recognized and are the property of their respective owners.

