Peter Rabbit hops onto mobile in Peter Rabbit: Let’s Go!

London, United Kingdom – Independent game developer, No Yetis Allowed today announced that its new mobile game Peter Rabbit: Let’s Go! is now available for download on The App Store. Based on the popular Peter Rabbit global animated TV series, Peter Rabbit: Let’s Go! brings the Beatrix Potter favourite and his friends to life using vibrant 3D graphics and will surprise and delight young fans of the TV series. Packed with features, the game enables parents and children to spend time together exploring and interacting with the magical world of Peter Rabbit and his friends. Developer No Yetis Allowed also developed smash hit Pocket Shrek that had over 6.5 million downloads.

The app has been developed in association with Penguin Ventures (part of Penguin Random House), brand owners for Peter Rabbit and brokered by Silvergate Media, licensing agent for Peter Rabbit animation on behalf of Penguin Ventures.

Thomas Merrington, Creative Director for Penguin Ventures (part of Penguin Random House) said “In Peter Rabbit: Let’s Go! No Yetis Allowed have enabled fans of Peter Rabbit and his friends to engage with these much-loved characters in an entirely new way. We’re thrilled with the innovation and incredible 3D graphics which combined, will offer our young audience a brilliantly immersive experience.”

In the game, children join Peter and his friends Benjamin and Lily in their search for the pages of Peter’s dad’s lost journal. Along the way, children can explore a multitude of iconic landmarks and locations including Mr McGregor’s Garden, Mr Tod’s house, and Peter Rabbit’s home. Interactive activities include fun spelling games, music tasks, number challenges and creative picture colouring for hours of endless entertainment. Games include:

* Vegetable raids in Mr McGregor’s garden

* Pinecone bowling at the Squirrel Camp

* Ladybird hunting (watch out for the bees!)

* Strawberry raids at Mr Tod’s house

* Shape-matching games outside Peter Rabbit’s home

* Jeremy Fisher’s musical game

* Lift, bounce and throw blocks around Peter Rabbit’s home

* Balloon bouncing and bursting fun up in the secret treehouse

* Have fun with a toy train in Peter Rabbit’s bedroom

Peter Rabbit: Let’s Go! aims to give fans of the Peter Rabbit TV series the most authentic experience possible. This includes the use of lifelike animations and stunning high-quality 3D graphics that mirror the art style of the hit TV show, as well as the use of the original voice talent, bringing the personality of each character to life. Players can also tap and swipe characters to trigger dialogue options and animations or tickle them just for fun!

Peter Rabbit: Let’s Go! features no in-app purchases or adverts, meaning parents can let their child play without the fear of additional payments. Plenty of additional content is planned post-launch, including mini-games such as Mr Bouncer’s target practice and more.

No Yetis Allowed was formed in 2013 by Mark Hardisty and Tom Weston with a view to bringing a console-quality mentality to the mobile space, using high-profile and much-loved character licenses. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 No Yetis Allowed. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

