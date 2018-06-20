Moth Software announces Mail Archiver X 4.2

Heidesheim, Germany – Moth Software is proud to announce the release of Mail Archiver X 4.2 for Mac OS X, an update to their app that serves as a companion to the user’s current email application/client, allowing consolidation, archiving, and permanent storage of emails. Emails may be saved in the application’s native database format, or in Evernote, Filemaker, PDF, mbox, or Text formats. Archiving emails from a variety of email applications into a single database, the app prevents accidental deletions, facilitates quick searches, and eliminates the storage size limits imposed by many email apps and companies. By saving emails in a single, standardized format, users are ensured that they can read all their emails, even those from legacy applications, from which they have subsequently migrated.

Following the archiving process, users may browse or search from the Mail Archiver X viewer.

You can now archive directly to PDF which makes your archive available on all platforms. “Filtering emails has been a feature that has been requested often. Finally, it’s available.” says Moth Software spokesperson, Beatrix Willius.

New Features for Mail Archiver X 4.2 are:

* The list of mails is now fast again. Everything from loading to selecting and adjusting the column widths is very fast.

* The diagnosis after archival runs faster.

* Duplicate checking is now a bit faster for Outlook and Mail. For Imap this is more than 10 times faster.

Mail Archiver 4.2 still is 32bit! The upcoming version 4.3 will be 64bit and already runs fine on Mojave. 4.3 will be a free update to version 4.2.

Feature Highlights of Mail Archiver X are:

* An ideal email management and archive solution

* Protect and save all emails in a single archive folder

* Archives emails from the following formats: Entourage, Mail, Outlook, Postbox, Powermail, Thunderbird, and standard mbox

* Exports emails to the following formats: Valentina (native), Evernote, Filemaker, PDF, mbox, or Text

* Built-in email database browser

* Exchange is supported for Apple Mail, and Microsoft Entourage and Outlook

* Filemaker support, when using the Filemaker Version 12 browser

Compatible Email clients:

* Microsoft Entourage: 12

* Apple Mail: any version

* Postbox: 1.0 or higher

* Microsoft Outlook: 14.0 or higher

* CTM Development Powermail: 5.1 or higher

* Mozilla Thunderbird: 3.0 or higher

Pricing and Availability:

Mail Archiver X 4.2 is $39.95 (USD) and available directly from Moth Software. A free, fully-functional, 12-day trial version can be downloaded. Mail Archiver X 4.2 comes with a 30-day, money back guarantee. Review copies are available upon request.

Located in Heidesheim, Germany, the Moth Software team is a small independent software company founded by Beatrix Willius in 2004. Beatrix is an experienced project leader and developer with several years experience in Realbasic, Microsoft Access, Visual Basic, SQL, AppleScript and Filemaker. Copyright (C) 2004-2018 Moth Software. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, and Mac OS X are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

