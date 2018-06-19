Vancouver, British Columbia – CogZest is pleased to announce the availability of Dr. Luc P. Beaudoin’s new e-book, Cognitive Productivity with macOS(R): 7 Principles for Getting Smarter with Knowledge. In today’s competitive economy, Mac users need to deal with unprecedented amounts of information and technology options under intense time pressure. Beaudoin’s new, screencast-rich e-book demonstrates pro-active strategies for assessing, organizing, selecting, processing and mastering information.

Cognitive Productivity with macOS is the Mac-focused, practical sequel to Beaudoin’s ground-breaking e-book, Cognitive Productivity: Using Knowledge to Become Profoundly Effective. When it comes to learning, not every app is created equal. Common ways of processing information actually interfere with learning. Using the right apps and the right strategies can enormously boost your ability to learn and think effectively. This is what Cognitive Productivity books are all about. Cognitive Productivity books are designed to help you “thrive in the sea of knowledge”.

Luc Beaudoin is a cognitive scientist, author and entrepreneur who specializes in cognitive productivity and well-being. His work has been featured in Forbes Magazine, The New York Times, Lifehacker, Popular Science Magazine, Cool Tools, The Guardian, The International Business Times of London, etc. He is co-founder of CogSci Apps, inventor of mySleepButton(R), founder of CogZest, and Adjunct Professor of Cognitive Science and of Education at Simon Fraser University.

Cognitive Productivity books are themselves prequels to CogSci Apps’ upcoming, first-of-its-kind, cognitive productivity app. Cognitive Productivity with macOS book is available today on Leanpub and imminently on iBookStore and Amazon Kindle Store.

Profound personal, organizational and societal achievements are based on knowledge. We use cognitive science to build products that improve your cognitive productivity. That is your effectiveness and efficiency at using knowledge to solve problems, develop products and develop yourself. Our products are designed for the human mind. We are here to help you "thrive in the sea of knowledge." We've identified several important problems people have that can be solved by extending and applying cognitive science. Cognitive science is the modern science of the human mind. We develop simple, beautiful, effective products based on this understanding. CogSci Apps help you use technology to act in accordance with knowledge.

