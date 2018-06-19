Emulsio 3.0 Brings 4K Video Stabilization to iPhone/iPad

Mons, Belgium – Creaceed today is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of Emulsio version 3.0, a major upgrade to their video stabilization app for iPhone and iPad. Emulsio 3.0 adds support for 4K videos as well as a better rolling shutter distortion correction including third-party sensors (drones, GoPro (TM), etc.). This release also features an updated user interface with improved support for modern iOS features.

Emulsio 3.0 lets users stabilize videos using specific image analysis technology, providing full control over the process. This makes it a great companion app to video content creators (YouTube, etc.), even when using third-party cameras or drones, which are fully supported. Emulsio stabilizes 4K videos, which are typically not processed even on latest devices. And for videos recorded with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), Emulsio’s processing adds up to produce even smoother motion. The video can also be edited within the app; parts of it can be deleted or trimmed before final export. The user can compensate horizontal, vertical, rotational camera motion as well as rolling shutter distortion (wobble) which has been improved in version 3.0 with the possibility of adjusting the amplitude of correction depending on sensor. Emulsio comes with built-in preview to fine-tune results prior to final video export.

New features in 3.0:

* More accurate stabilization for 4K videos shot on device or from a third-party camera. 4K videos typically are not stabilized, but Emulsio lets you process them anyway.

* Rolling shutter distortion correction enhancement: amplitude of correction can be adjusted depending on sensor. Apple camera sensor values are provided, and third-party camera sensors can be calibrated within the app. Emulsio can now process videos from drones or GoPro(TM) cameras, including rolling shutter artifact correction.

* User interface has been refined to make stabilization settings easier to understand. Modern iOS features have been added or improved: Peek & Pop to preview videos from the import list (3D Touch on iPhone, long press on iPad), HEVC file handling (input / output), iPhone X, Drag & Drop and iPad multitasking.

Other features include:

* Non-destructive time editing

* Adjustable stabilization strength and motion intent (standard or cinematic)

* Stabilizer data reporting

* Black border handling

* Discontinuity handling in video stream

* iOS Photos extension to process videos directly in the Photos app.

* Live previewing & split-screen comparison of stabilized video vs. original one

* Frame by frame visualization of motion compensation and associated limits

* Optimized for 120 and 240 FPS videos

* Optimized for 64-bit devices

* Fast, GPU-optimized image processing to handle the video in a fraction of its duration

Pricing and Availability:

Emulsio 3.0 requires an iPhone or iPad running iOS 9.0 or later. It can be freely downloaded on the App Store, and is localized in 14 languages. The stabilization can be tried out as well as video editing features. Pro Pack 2 offers support for 4K videos, improved correction of rolling shutter distortion including third-party sensor calibration, and removal of the watermark. It can be purchased within the app for $7.99/8,99Euro. A special upgrade price of $3.99/4,49Euro is available for users who previously purchased Pro Pack 1. Pro Pack 1 users otherwise keep the features they already had (standard stabilization and watermark removal).

