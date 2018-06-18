Project Planning Pro Brings AI-Enabled Chatbot iVA to iOS App

Groton, Connecticut – Independent development team i2e Consulting today is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of Project Planning Pro 3.4.3, an important update to their project and task management app for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices. The app allows anyone to quickly create a new project plan by entering tasks, their durations, and their start dates. Users can use simple touch-based gestures to edit and update tasks via the app’s interactive Gantt chart.

Project Planning Pro helps teams increase productivity by allowing them to manage their tasks, communicate and collaborate, and avoid missing their all-important project deadlines. Anyone can make use of the award-nominated app to plan and manage any size or type of project, directly from their iPhone or iPad. The app’s flexibility allows users to manage apps anywhere, in or out of the office.

“Project Planning Pro allows users to perform the same project planning and management functions that were previously restricted to the desktop,” says Jay Vyas, Head of Digital Marketing for I2E Consulting. “And now, with our latest app release, users can take advantage of the power of ‘iVA.’ our AI-enabled chatbot that can assist them in managing their projects!”

iVA allows iOS device users to ask the chatbot for information about their projects, helping them to gain insight into the projects, allowing them to make better informed decisions. Currently, the feature is in a beta “iOS-only” version, but the company has plans to roll the chatbot out to other platforms in the near future.

Users can ask iVA questions about the overall project, specific tasks, or about specific resources:

* Are any projects due this week?

* What is the total cost of the project?

* Which projects are delayed?

* What are the milestones in the project?

* Which tasks should I be working on today?

* Show me all delayed tasks.

* Who is assigned to a particular task?

* List all delayed tasks.

* And many others

By answering important questions about projects and their associated tasks and resources, iVA makes project management easier. iVA helps users decide the best way to manage their work, providing the critical information managers need to make the right project management decisions.

Currently, iVA only offers information from existing projects. However, iVA will soon be able to create new projects, streamlining project management, something no other project management app currently has the capability to do.

Project Planning Pro still offers the ability to quickly and easily share project information with customers and coworkers in PDF, CSV, or XML file format, offering efficient compatibility with nearly any project management application available for both desktop and mobile devices. i2e Consulting also offers Mac, Windows, and Android versions of the app, making it easy to share projects with across various device platforms.

Features:

* Create or Import Project Plans/Schedule

* Task links types include: finish-to-start, start-to-start, finish-to-finish and start-to-finish

* Interactive Gantt: Tap or pinch the Gantt bar to change dates and durations

* Gantt view, Calendar view and Critical path view to analyze and review your plans

* Build team and assign resources

* Reorder Tasks

* Bird’s-eye view of Gantt for easy navigation

* Slider bar to increase viewing area for Gantt or Table view

* Filter tasks by task name, duration, %complete, start date, finish date and resource

* Export plans to Microsoft Project (XML File)

* Cost Calculation – Resource, Task and Project

* Backup and Restore plans

* Create plan templates and export to Dropbox, BOX or Email

* Import and view project risk from Risk Register+ (.prr)

* Import plans via email, Dropbox, BOX or iCloud

* Share plans as PDF, CSV or XML file

Project Planning Pro has been nominated for numerous awards, including the BestApp Ever Awards 2014 “Best Business App” Award (third nomination in a row), the 2014 Tabby Award, and the Appsters Award 2014, just to name a few.

Project Planning Pro allows iPhone and iPad users to manage any type of project, no matter the size. It’s an ideal tool for project managers on the go, especially with the new iVA chatbot feature that offers better insight into current projects.

“Our app has been developed based on the valuable feedback we receive from the project management community,” continues Jay. “Their feedback, comments, ideas, and app reviews have helped us to continue to improve Project Planning Pro. We’re looking forward to continued feedback from our users, especially after they’ve had a few conversations with iVA!”

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

* Requires iOS 10.0 or later

* Universal Application

* 75.1 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Project Planning Pro 3.4.3 is free and is available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Business category. The free version allows users to create one project. A convenient $24.99 in-app purchase offers the ability to create unlimited projects and removes all ads. The app is also available for the Mac, Windows, and Android platforms. Review copies are available upon request.

Project Planning Pro 3.4.3

Download from iTunes

Introducing iVA

Screenshot 1

Screenshot 2

App Icon

i2e Consulting LLC is a global software services company providing innovative Portfolio Data Visualization and advanced reporting solutions. They engage with their clients to deliver superior information management solutions that empower organizations to make more agile business decisions. The company’s enterprise solutions improve collaboration, knowledge sharing and process management. All Material and Software Copyright (C) 2018 i2e Consulting LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone and iPod are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



