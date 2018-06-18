Output Factory for InDesign Now Can Save Page Groups as Single PDF Files

Toronto (ON), Canada – Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory 2.3, a feature update to company’s output automation plug-in for Adobe InDesign. Awarded 5 stars by InDesign Magazine, Output Factory automates and simplifies workflows of printers, ad agencies, and publishing houses worldwide. The software helps eliminate repetitive tasks through batch processing with time-saving output options.

The new version adds the ability to export every n pages of InDesign document (every 2 pages, 3 pages etc.) as single PDF files. The specified groups of pages can also be exported as spreads if the Spreads option is checked in the selected PDF export preset. This feature was in high demand by InDesign users and Output Factory is now the only tool on the market that provides the users with multi-page sequential export to single PDF files.

“I want to say how valuable and useful Output Factory has been for our company,” says Ed Saye, studio manager at Blue Sky Agency in Atlanta, Georgia. “The folks that use it are delighted to have a way to automate so much repetitive work in a consistent and organized way.”

Output Factory supports printing as well as exporting to PDF, PostScript, EPS, Flash, IDML, EPUB and several image formats. It offers the following key features:

* Batch processing of InDesign files

* Output groups of pages as a single documents

* Output files to multiple formats with one click

* Variable output file names

* Layer versioning: output layer combinations as single files

* Preflight InDesign documents on the fly

* Split InDesign files into single pages

* Preflight final PDF files

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory can be purchased from Zevrix website for $169.95 USD (Lite version $119.95), as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for the users of Output Factory 2.x, and $84.97 to upgrade from Output Factory 1.x and BatchOutput. Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2018.

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides automation and productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud and Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office output on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit their website. Copyright (C) 2018 Zevrix Solutions. All Rights Reserved. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

