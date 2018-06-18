Default Folder X 5.2.5 supports Mojave, adds options

Denver, Colorado – St. Clair Software is happy to release version 5.2.5 of Default Folder X today. This update of its award-winning utility for enhancing Open and Save dialogs adds preliminary support for Apple’s next release of macOS, code named ‘Mojave’. Default Folder X’s controls are available in Mojave file dialogs, but Dark Mode support is still to come. This version also provides an option to sort all folders in Default Folder X’s menus by date, adds default folders that can be triggered manually from its Favorites menu, and corrects bugs and user-reported issues.

Default Folder X’s custom keyboard shortcuts put your favorite and recent folders at your fingertips. Pop-up menus let you quickly navigate your folders and open Finder windows. Previews, file information, Spotlight tagging and comments are there when you need them. Open, save, and get back to work: Default Folder X speeds your workflow by making file management fast and efficient.

The changes in Default Folder X 5.2.5 include:

* Support for Open and Save dialogs in Mojave

* An option to sort all subfolders in Default Folder X’s hierarchical menus by date

* You can specify a default folder for an application that is only used when manually selected from the Favorites menu

* Fixed a number of user interface inconsistencies, bugs and crashes

* Support for the Oxygen XML Editor

For a complete change history, visit the URL listed below.

System Requirements:

* macOS 10.10 through 10.14 beta

Pricing and Availability:

Default Folder X 5.2.5 is a free update for existing version 5 users. New licenses are $34.95 (USD) and upgrades from version 4 and prior are $14.95. Please see the St. Clair Software web site for screenshots, a full change log, and additional feature information. St. Clair Software strongly recommends that anyone using Default Folder X install this update.

