Xwavesoft announces 60% Summer Sale of All Products

Odessa, Ukraine – Xwavesoft follows the established Summer Sale tradition and offers a 60% discount on its well known and highly rated products, such as Be Focused, Cloud Outliner, Focus Matrix, Daily Habits. From Tuesday, June 12 through Friday, June 15, all Xwavesoft’s productivity applications will be offered at 60% discount on both iOS and Mac App Stores.

Since everyone has a tight schedule and always pressed for time, Xwavesoft team are delighted to introduce applications where the latest productivity principles and techniques are incorporated to keep people more efficient. These apps increase personal productivity and helps to focus on things that really matter naturally organizing plans, projects and ideas in a clear way for faster goal achievement and better results.

Pricing and Availability:

* Be Focused Pro (iOS) – $1.99 (USD) – now $0.99 (USD)

* Be Focused Pro (Mac) – $4.99 (USD) – now $1.99 (USD)

* Cloud Outliner (iOS) – $2.99(USD) – now $0.99 (USD)

* Cloud Outliner (Mac) – $9.99 (USD) – now $3.99 (USD)

* Focus Matrix (iOS) – $2.99 (USD) – now $0.99 (USD)

* Focus Matrix (Mac) – $4.99 (USD) – now $1.99(USD)

* Daily Habits (iOS) – $2.99 (USD) – now $0.99(USD)

* Chrono Plus (iOS) – $1.99 (USD) – now $0.99 (USD)

* Chrono Plus (Mac) – $4.99 (USD) – now $1.99 (USD)

* Guest List Organizer (iOS) – $2.99 (USD) – now $0.99 (USD)

* Guest List Organizer (Mac) – $9.99 (USD) – now $3.99 (USD)

* eXtra Voice Recorder (iOS) – $1.99 (USD) – now $0.99 (USD)

* eXtra Voice Recorder (Mac) – $4.99 (USD) – now $1.99 (USD)

* Magic Cutter (Mac) – $9.99 (USD) – now $3.99 (USD)

The discount in the Mac App Store and iOS App Store is valid from Tuesday, June 12 through Friday, June 15.

Based in Odessa, Ukraine, XwaveSoft is a privately owned software development company founded in 2009 by Denys Yevenko. XwaveSoft is focused on developing high-quality iOS and macOS applications.

