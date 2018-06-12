Typinator 7.6 is preparing for Mojave and offers UI enhancements

Perg, Austria – Ergonis Software today announced Typinator 7.6, a great new release of their highly acclaimed text expander. Since day one, Ergonis Software has been committed to provide high-quality macOS products that “just work.” To achieve this goal, Ergonis Software puts a lot of effort into their products behind the scenes to make them do their job flawlessly, fast, and unobtrusively. It is therefore no surprise that Ergonis already released an updated version of Typinator that is preparing for compatibility with Mojave – only a few days after Mojave was officially announced by Apple at WWDC18. While there are still some months to come before Mojave will be finally released by Apple, Ergonis is already busy updating their entire product line to offer compatible versions of all their macOS products when the official release of Mojave arrives.

In particular, Typinator contains built-in helper applications that have now been updated to 64-bit, which is required on Mojave. Furthermore, Typinator 7.6 allows to suppress update checks in full-screen mode, which prevents update messages that kick in during presentations with Keynote, PowerPoint, etc. With many further usability, stability, and compatibility improvements, Typinator 7.6 is a highly recommended upgrade for every Typinator user. Visit Ergonis Software’s website to learn more about the changes in this release and to download and try the new version.

Typinator is a powerful, yet elegantly simple solution that boosts your productivity by automating the process of inserting frequently used text and auto-correcting typing errors. Across all applications, it detects specific sequences of typed characters and automatically replaces them with text snippets, graphics, URLs, dates and special characters.

System Requirements:

* Requires Mac OS X 10.6 or newer

Availability and Ordering:

Typinator can be purchased securely on the Ergonis Software website. The upgrade to Typinator 7.6 is free for Typinator 7 license owners and for anyone who purchased a license for Typinator 6 in or after January 2016. Upgrade paths are available for owners of older licenses. For information about purchases, including enterprise licenses, volume discounts, and upgrade pricing offers, see the company’s web site.

Headquartered in Perg, Austria, Ergonis Software Gmbh is a privately held software development company founded in 2002. With a focus on innovation, Ergonis develops ergonomic and intuitive software that boosts the productivity of Mac and PC users alike.

