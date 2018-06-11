Purchase A HITCASE Waterproof Case at BBY and receive a free Photo Lens

Vancouver, British Columbia – Just in time for Father’s Day, HITCASE is offering a deal to help capture all the summer adventures possible from the beach, the pool to the mountaintops. Purchase a HITCASE Shield LINK iPhone X, 8/8PLUS or 7/7Plus protective case available at any of the 377 Best Buy locations in the United States between June 12 through June 18, 2018 and receive a free HITCASE TrueLUX wide angle lens. HITCASE Shield LINK is the planet’s only waterproof case to offer a precision-grade magnetic optic glass photo lens system and retails at $89.99 USD

To receive the free TrueLUX wide-angle lens, purchase a HITCASE Shield LINK iPhone case at a Best Buy retail location near you, provide a proof of purchase along with a completed form and HITCASE will send you a free TrueLUX wide-angle lens.

The HITCASE Shield LINK, the world’s thinnest iPhone waterproof protective case, is the ultimate adventure partner. Crafted out of premium aluminum, its slim, form-fitting design keeps the iPhone safe no matter what the occasion. And it is the only protective case to offer two screen protective covers: Air Shield for everyday use, and Aqua Shield, waterproof screen protection. The TrueLUX wide-angle lens simply attaches magnetically to the case, turning your iPhone into a sharper and more versatile camera.

Shield LINK Highlights:

* High-quality design made of premium lightweight aluminum

* IP68 Waterproof rating to 10 feet / 3 meters

* MIL-SPEC shock rating to 10 feet / 3 meters

* Two replaceable screen protection seals with total defense from water, dirt, snow and drops (Air Shield and Aqua Shield)

* Compatible with wireless charging

* An optional mounting plate for magnetic Link Mount System

* Magnetic waterproof lens system with precision-grade optical glass. Seamlessly attach, remove and swap between three TrueLUX lens options: Superwide, Wide and Macro

* Easy in and out with HITCASE Shockseal Technology

* Transparent design gets you closer to your iPhone

* 30-day money back guarantee

* 1-year limited product warranty

The TrueLUX wide-angle lens allows you to fit two times more photo into the frame, ideal for landscape, travel or sport iPhone photography and video. With incredible clarity across the entire field of view, the wide-angle lens features two-element optical grade glass, capturing crisp images with a wider 111-degree diagonal FOV in photo mode and 83.6-degree diagonal FOV in video mode. Weighing in at only 8 grams, the super-compact waterproof and shockproof lens fits right in a pocket allowing it to be taken it anywhere.

HITCASE Shield LINK

HITCASE TrueLUX wide-angle lens

Proof of Purchase Form

Image (HITCASE)

Promotional Image

HIT Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HIT), headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, under the brand HITCASE, makes the world’s most innovative mobile accessories using patented technologies and quality materials. By designing industry leading device protection, the TrueLUX(R) lens system and versatile mounts, our products protect devices while turning them into a better camera. HITCASE is getting the world Ready for Adventure(R), one HITCASE at a time. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 HIT Technologies, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



