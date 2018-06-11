LACPUG to present Off The Tracks and Randy Ubillos at June 27 Event

Hollywood, California – The Los Angeles Creative Pro User Group, (Lacpug) will celebrate its 18th Anniversary on Wednesday, June 27 at the Gallery Theater in Hollywood, CA beginning at 6:45PM. Lacpug will present the official debut of Bradley Olsen’s OFF THE TRACKS, a documentary about Final Cut Pro X. Also on the nights agenda is a trip down memory lane with Randy Ubillos, the creator of Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere, Aperture, iMovie 08 and Final Cut Pro X. Tickets are on sale now on the lacpug web site.

The night will feature the official debut of the crowd funded documentary on Final Cut Pro X called, Off the Tracks. Director Brad Olsen will be in attendance to introduce the film and take questions after.

Says Brad, “This documentary features exclusive interviews with the creative professionals who use the software and the developers who created it. Why did Apple make Final Cut Pro X? With misinformation running amok, Off The Tracks aims to clear the air once and for all.”

Also on the evenings agenda will be a trip down memory lane with FCP Creator Randy Ubillos and lacpug head Michael Horton. “We intend to take a trip back to the beginning,” says Horton. “Back to the early years of the Los Angeles Final Cut Pro User Group and the Digital Revolution. Back to the beginnings of Final Cut Pro, from its origins at Macromedia all the way until Final Cut Pro X. There will be never before seen footage, and never before heard stories.”

Scheduled to be in the audience and perhaps on stage, (subject to availability) will be members of the original FCP team, Michael Wohl, Tim Serda and Paul Saccone. Also in the audience will be Ramy Katrib of DigitalFilm Tree and Dan Fort. “Many other invites to the ‘superstars’ of the Digital Revolution and the FCP have been sent out,” says Horton.

The night will also include food and drinks, time for questions and the always fun “World Famous Raffle.”

Tickets are on sale now on the lacpug web site for only $10.00 (USD) each plus ticket fee.

“This is going to be a wonderful celebration and a very special night,” says Michael Horton, founder and current head of the group. “Anyone considering being a part of this event should get their tickets soon.”

The Los Angeles Creative Pro User Group, (Formerly the LA Final Cut Pro User Group) was established in June of 2000 and now boasts a total membership of over 6000 people worldwide. lacpug meets once a month in Hollywood, Ca. where it attracts 200-250 people a meeting. Headed up by Michael Horton, lacpug is the largest User Group dedicated to digital storytellers in the world. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Los Angeles Creative Pro User Group. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Final Cut Pro and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

