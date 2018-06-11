DesiGN Market app gets a significant overhaul

Sakiai, Lithuania – One of the App Store’s most popular productivity template applications – DesiGN Market by Graphic Node – gets a significant facelift. The new update is intended to improve the overall functionality, responsiveness, and usability of the app with a completely revamped UI and technical improvements to cut down loading times for previews or template downloads.

“This update is something we’ve been working on for a while already. DesiGN Market is one of our most popular and best-selling products to date, so we feel committed to bring our users the experience improvements they have grown to expect from us” – said Arunas Puodziukas, general manager of Graphic Node. “We have made big improvements to the internal workings of the app to make it much more fluid, which is brought to the user by the completely revamped user interface. The new UI makes it much easier to browse, search, and discover new items. Users will notice new content categories with new items, which will be continuously grown via our monthly content updates. We are really proud of this update and hope that our users will love it too!”

Additionally, the app adds Danish, Swedish, Dutch, Portuguese, Thai, and Chinese languages to the currently offered localizations. This opens up the app to much broader, non-English speaking audiences. New categories contain entries such as Pictures, Sound Effects, Audio Logos, Music Tracks and contain over a thousand of new items right from day one with much more content incoming via future content updates.

Graphic Node’s DesiGN Market is an all-round productivity assistant, packed with productivity and graphics templates, designed for an unmatched variety of productivity suites and image-editing applications. Content is distributed into 18 major categories including Print, Presentations, Graphics, Sounds, and others, which are further detailed into subcategories by themes or applications. With thousands of in-house designed items, DesiGN Market is easily one of the largest productivity and graphics templates collections available on the App Store.

DesiGN Market is a free-download on the Mac App Store and allows trying out any 5 items free of charge. After that, unlimited access to the app’s regularly updated content is unlocked via a subscription plan – either $4.99 per month, or $29.99 (USD) annually.

Graphic Node is a graphic design company based in Lithuania and committed to creating exceptional templates and themes for the Mac OS X community. The company defines its work through careful attention to rich visuals, ease of use and wide adaptability. Graphic Node's products are designed to save users time and help them achieve the best results.

